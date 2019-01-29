JEDDAH: School students visited the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival in the town of Malham, north of Riyadh, on Monday.
The festival’s organizing committee received the students who wished to take part in the cultural and recreational activities on offer at the event.
The festival will receive students from 14 secondary and intermediate schools until Feb. 3.
Covering about 650,000 square meters, the festival aims to bring together falcon fans to share experience and knowledge. Besides falcon races in the main festival arena and a falcon beauty contest, there will be exhibitions, theater entertainment and campaigns to raise awareness of the pastime and its importance to Saudi heritage.
Another attraction at the festival is the cultural village, inspired by the city of Riyadh in the 1950s. Saudi Arabia is one of the 11 top countries listed by UNESCO as home to various species of falcon and lies in a key migratory route for many other bird species.
Saudi school students visit falconry festival in Malham
Saudi school students visit falconry festival in Malham
- Saudi Arabia is one of the 11 top countries listed by UNESCO as home to various species of falcon and lies in a key migratory route for many other bird species
JEDDAH: School students visited the King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival in the town of Malham, north of Riyadh, on Monday.