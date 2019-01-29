You are here

  • Home
  • As polar seas heat up, mammals will find less slow, stupid prey
﻿

As polar seas heat up, mammals will find less slow, stupid prey

A polar bear keeps close to her young in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska, in a March 6, 2007 handout photo. (REUTERS)
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

As polar seas heat up, mammals will find less slow, stupid prey

  • The scientists estimated that every one degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) increase in sea surface temperature will lead to a 12 percent decline in the abundance of marine mammals
Updated 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

OSLO: Global warming will make life harder for mammals and birds hunting in polar seas by perking up fish that were slow, stupid and easy to catch in icy waters, scientists said on Thursday.
Seals, whales, penguins and other warm-bodied creatures rule polar seas partly because their constant internal temperatures let them put on bursts of speed and stay more alert than cold-blooded prey, they wrote in the journal Science.
But rising temperatures in the Arctic Ocean and seas around Antarctica are slowly enlivening fish, from small capelin to large sharks, whose bodies and brains go slow in frigid waters.
“Overall, warm-bodied predators are favored where prey are slow, stupid, and cold,” the scientists, led by John Grady at Michigan State University, wrote in the study.
“Being faster than your prey or enemies ... is an important advantage for surviving and getting food,” Grady told Reuters in an email of the findings by scientists in the United States, Germany, Canada and England.
DEADLIER SHARKS “Faster sharks are deadlier sharks. The most vulnerable mammals and birds are those that feed on fast-moving fish and have to worry about shark predators: this includes many penguins, puffins and sea lions,” he wrote.
The wide diversity of marine mammals and seabirds in polar regions is a biological oddity, because species tend to be more varied nearer the equator. The warm-body advantage in frigid waters helps explain the paradox.
The scientists estimated that every one degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) increase in sea surface temperature will lead to a 12 percent decline in the abundance of marine mammals.
Almost 200 governments pledged in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit a rise in temperatures to “well below” two degrees C above pre-industrial times by phasing out fossil fuels. But governments are lagging behind and temperatures are expected to rise 3C (5.4F) or so by 2100, the UN estimates.
The polar power struggle between warm- and cold-blooded creatures is one aspect of warming that is also driving many species of fish and other marine life toward the poles or to the depths.
And scientists have found that thick layers of blubber, a sign of health for Arctic mammals, have thinned on harp seals and minke whales in recent years. That may signal that they are losing out to rival cod in catching smaller fish.
“Cod have invaded some of the areas where the harp seals and minke whales used to feed without competition,” Tore Haug, a scientist at Norway’s Institute of Marine Research, told Reuters. He was not involved in Thursday’s study.

Topics: bears

Related

0
Offbeat
Woman punches bear, gets help from dog to survive attack

US professor demoted after telling students to speak English

This Jan. 28, 2019 photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. (AP)
Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

US professor demoted after telling students to speak English

  • Duke has about 175 undergraduates from China, out of a total 6,800, and 1,300 graduate and professional students from China across all schools and departments, out of a total of about 8,500
Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

DURHAM, N.C.: A Duke University professor has stepped down as a program head after telling students to speak only English in faculty buildings, the university said on Monday.
Megan Neely, assistant professor of biostatistics at the North Carolina university, sent an email to students on Friday saying she had received complaints from two faculty members about graduate students speaking Chinese “VERY LOUDLY” in student lounge and study areas.
“I encourage you to commit to using English 100 % of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting,” Neely said in the email to students, a copy of which was provided by the university.
Her email was distributed widely on social media.
Neely stepped down on Saturday as director of graduate studies for the university’s Master of Biostatistics Program but will continue her faculty teaching, Duke said in a statement.
Mary Klotman, dean of Duke University School of Medicine, apologized to students for Neely’s email and said the department would review its biostatistics program.
“There is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse and communicate with each other,” Klotman said in a letter on Saturday.
In her email, Neely said the two faculty members wanted to identify the students who had been speaking in Chinese so they could “remember them” if they ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project.
“They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand,” Neely said in the email.
“To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building,” she added.
Klotman said students’ career opportunities and recommendations would not be influenced by what language they chose to use outside the classroom.
Duke has about 175 undergraduates from China, out of a total 6,800, and 1,300 graduate and professional students from China across all schools and departments, out of a total of about 8,500, the university said.
“I deeply regret the hurt my email has caused. It was not my intention,” Neely said in a statement distributed by Duke.

Topics: Duke university

Related

0
World
Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years
0
Saudi Arabia
Chinese envoy lauds ease of doing business in KSA

Latest updates

As polar seas heat up, mammals will find less slow, stupid prey
0
US professor demoted after telling students to speak English
0
Saudi development program targets $450 billion investment, 1.6 million new jobs
0
Public prosecution explains penalties for fertility and surrogacy procedures in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia’s Tantora winter festival gets extension
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.