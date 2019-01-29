You are here

Foreign reporters say China work conditions worsen

Foreign journalists in China say working conditions are getting worse with many reporting being watched and harassed. Above, journalists cover Chinese premier Xi Jinping’s speech at an event in Shanghai. (AFP)
  • A survey of 109 journalists ‘painted the darkest picture of reporting conditions inside China in recent memory’
  • Surveillance was a key concern with close to half of respondents saying they had been followed in 2018
BEIJING: Detentions, visa delays, and suspected phone bugging are among the challenges faced by foreign journalists in China, who say working conditions are getting worse with many reporting being watched and harassed.
A survey of 109 journalists published Tuesday “painted the darkest picture of reporting conditions inside China in recent memory,” the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a statement.
Surveillance was a key concern with close to half of respondents saying they had been followed in 2018, while 91 percent were concerned about the security of their phones, the FCCC’s report said.
Fourteen people said they were physically blocked from accessing public areas in the far western region of Xinjiang.
Up to a million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minority groups are held in extrajudicial detention in camps in the region, according to a group of experts cited by the United Nations.
China has accused foreign media of sensationalizing the issue but 23 respondents who visited Xinjiang in 2018 said they were subject to some sort of interference — including being forced to delete pictures or data, having their interviews disrupted or even being detained.
“I was followed and tracked for nearly 1,600 kilometers, by at least nine cars and 20 people ... had armed police approach my vehicle with shields raised and tell me to put my hands outside the car,” said Nathan VanderKlippe of the Globe and Mail in the report, adding that he was detained multiple times in Xinjiang.
Chinese authorities say the country has a basic policy of “opening up to the outside world” including protecting the rights of foreign journalists, who may interview anyone who gives prior consent.
But correspondents report increasing pressure from Chinese officials.
Many have been threatened with visa delays, according to the FCCC, which noted that BuzzFeed News bureau chief Megha Rajagopalan was effectively expelled after her visa was not renewed.
Six correspondents said they felt their visa renewal difficulties were related to their news coverage, with at least four journalists issued short three-month or six-month visas, including Sankei Shimbun bureau chief Kinya Fujimoto, instead of the standard one-year stay.
Local staff and sources have also been harassed and intimidated, with this at times extending to their family and friends.
“There is a risk that even foreign media will shy away from stories that are perceived as too troublesome, or costly, to tell in China,” said FCCC president Hanna Sahlberg.
“These trends run contrary to the FCCC’s hopes for real openness for foreign media to be able to cover China.”

EU urges Internet firms to intensify fake news fight

EU urges Internet firms to intensify fake news fight

  • The Commission said “additional action is needed to ensure full transparency of political ads”
  • It has warned it could take “regulatory” action if the online platforms fail to honor the pledges
BRUSSELS: The EU on Tuesday urged advertising trade associations and US Internet giants to intensify the fight against disinformation campaigns from suspects such as Russia, ahead of European elections in May.
The European Commission said Google, Facebook, Twitter, Mozilla and trade groups have made “some progress” toward meeting their pledges to fight fake news by removing fake accounts and checking suspect sites.
“But we need to go further and faster before May,” when a new European Parliament is elected, the EU’s security commissioner Julian King said. “We don’t want to wake up the day after the elections and realize we should have done more.”
His remarks came as the Commission, the 28-nation European Union’s executive arm, issued its first report on how well Internet actors were doing in meeting pledges made late last year in a code of practice to fight disinformation.
The Commission said “additional action is needed to ensure full transparency of political ads” by the start of the campaign in EU member countries for the elections.
It also urged platforms to provide access to their data for research purposes, and to ensure cooperation between the platforms and member countries through the Rapid Alert System.
Planned for March, the system will allow members to share data and analysis on propaganda campaigns and promote what the bloc says will be objective communications about its values and policies.
Andrus Ansip, the EU’s vice president for the digital single market, said: “Signatories (to the code of practice) have taken action, for example giving people new ways to get more details about the source of a story or ad.
“Now they should make sure these tools are available to everyone across the EU, monitor their efficiency, and continuously adapt to new means used by those spreading disinformation,” the former premier of Estonia.
Ansip, whose country is especially wary of Moscow after decades under Soviet rule, has warned that Russia embraces disinformation in its military doctrine and strategy to divide the West.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of hacking and meddling in foreign elections through disinformation over recent years.
The Commission has warned it could take “regulatory” action if the online platforms fail to honor the pledges they signed in a code of practice last year.
On the eve of the Commission’s progress report, Facebook on Monday unveiled new tools to counter online political meddling.
The US tech giant’s vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said in Brussels that the methods would become available in late March and help “make political advertising on Facebook more transparent.”
The new rules will require a wide range of political ads linked to the European elections on May 23 to 26 to be specifically authorized and tagged with a clear “paid for by” disclaimer.

