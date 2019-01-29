Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes

TOKYO: The operator of Japan’s All Nippon Airways said Tuesday it has decided to order a total of 48 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for deliveries from 2021 through 2025.
ANA Holdings said it would buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and 18 Airbus A320neo units, citing growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan.
