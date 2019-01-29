You are here

Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes

All Nippon Airways cited growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan as reasons for the aircraft orders. (Reuters)
Updated 29 January 2019
Reuters
Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes

  • ANA Holdings said it would buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and 18 Airbus A320neo units
  • There is growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan
Updated 29 January 2019
Reuters
TOKYO: The operator of Japan’s All Nippon Airways said Tuesday it has decided to order a total of 48 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for deliveries from 2021 through 2025.
ANA Holdings said it would buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and 18 Airbus A320neo units, citing growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan.

Topics: aviation ANA Boeing Japan Airbus

Ryanair takes 100 percent of Austrian airline Laudamotion

Updated 29 January 2019
AP
Ryanair takes 100 percent of Austrian airline Laudamotion

  • Ryanair had taken an initial 24.9 percent stake in March and later increased that to 75 percent
  • Laudamotion said that it will now expand its fleet and recruit more pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Updated 29 January 2019
AP
BERLIN: Budget airline Ryanair has taken full control of Laudamotion, an Austrian-based carrier set up by former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda.
Laudamotion said Tuesday that Ryanair completed the purchase of 100 percent of the shares in the new airline in late December. It didn’t give financial details. Ryanair had taken an initial 24.9 percent stake in March and later increased that to 75 percent.
The Austria Press Agency reported that Laudamotion CEO Andreas Gruber told a news conference at Vienna Airport that Lauda will continue to provide “input” to the airline after he sold his remaining stake.
Laudamotion said that it will now expand its fleet and recruit more pilots, cabin crew and engineers. It plans to open new routes from its bases in Vienna, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Palma.

Topics: aviation Ryanair Laudamotion

