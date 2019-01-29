Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range

Dozens of Houthis killed in raids in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Saada

DUBAI: Dozens of Houthi militants were killed in Arab coalition airstrikes and clashes with the Yemeni army in Al-Jawf and Saada provinces on Monday night, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The coalition raids targeted members of the militia making their way to the Al-Jawf front, while ground troops attacked the Houthis in Saada’s Baqim, according to a military statement issued on the Yemeni Ministry of Defense’s official website September Net.

The surprise attack left 20 militants killed, including the field commander, while the army recovered large quantities of weapons and various ammunition.