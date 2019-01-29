You are here

  • Home
  • Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range
﻿

Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range

Iran's minister of defence said on Tuesday that the nation's missile capabilities were non-negotiable. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range

  • Iran's minister of defence said on Tuesday that the nation's missile capabilities were non-negotiable
  • Iran will also continue working on its satellite technology to improve accuracy
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Iran has no intention to increase the range of its missiles, but will continue working on its satellite technology to improve accuracy, the secretary of Iran’s national security council said on Tuesday.
"Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles, and has no intention to increase their range," Ali Shamkhani, a close aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.
Iran's minister of defence said on Tuesday that the nation's missile capabilities were non-negotiable, dismissing a call by European countries and the United States that its missile technology should be curbed.
“The enemies say Iran’s missile power should be eliminated, but we have repeatedly said our missile capabilities are not negotiable,” Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. 

Topics: Iran missiles

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran likely to step up cyber espionage
0
Sport
Penalty controversy as Japan stun Iran in Asian semis

Dozens of Houthis killed in raids in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Saada

Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
0

Dozens of Houthis killed in raids in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Saada

  • The surprise attack left 20 militants killed, including the field commander, while the army recovered large quantities of weapons and various ammunition
  • The coalition raids targeted members of the militia making their way to the Al-Jawf front, while ground troops attacked the Houthis in Saada’s Baqim
Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Dozens of Houthi militants were killed in Arab coalition airstrikes and clashes with the Yemeni army in Al-Jawf and Saada provinces on Monday night, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The coalition raids targeted members of the militia making their way to the Al-Jawf front, while ground troops attacked the Houthis in Saada’s Baqim, according to a military statement issued on the Yemeni Ministry of Defense’s official website September Net.

The surprise attack left 20 militants killed, including the field commander, while the army recovered large quantities of weapons and various ammunition.

Topics: Houthi Yemen al-jawf saada

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis loot museum in Yemen’s Dhamar province, south of Sanaa
0
Middle-East
Two killed, several injured as Houthis bomb civilian house in Hodeidah

Latest updates

Screen Scene: What to watch at home this week
0
Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report
0
Oil major Total announces new discovery at North Sea Glengorm prospect
0
Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range
0
Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.