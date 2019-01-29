You are here

  • Home
  • Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report
﻿

Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report

Service-dominated economies, including the US, would suffer more and are vulnerable to higher direct losses, the report said. Above, FBI brochures on combating cybercrime on display during a cybercrime prevention symposium on October 16, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report

  • Insurance claims after such an attack would range from business interruption and cyber extortion to incident response costs
  • Cyberattacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe in 2017
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: A coordinated global cyberattack, spread through malicious email, could cause economic damages anywhere between $85 billion and $193 billion, a hypothetical scenario developed as a stress test for risk management showed.
Insurance claims after such an attack would range from business interruption and cyber extortion to incident response costs, the report jointly produced by insurance market Lloyd’s of London and Aon said on Tuesday.
Total claims paid by the insurance sector in this scenario is estimated to be between $10 billion and $27 billion, based on policy limits ranging from $500,000 to $200 million.
The stark difference between insured and economic loss estimates highlights the extent of underinsurance, in case of such an attack, the stress test showed. An attack could affect several sectors globally, with the largest losses in retail, health care, manufacturing and banking fields.
Regional economies that are more service dominated, especially the United States and Europe, would suffer more and are vulnerable to higher direct losses, the report said.
Cyberattacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe in 2017, crippling thousands of computers, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and even halting production at a chocolate factory in Australia.
Governments are increasingly warning against the risks private businesses face from such attacks, both those carried out by foreign governments and financially motivated criminals.
For example, Britain’s National Cyber Security Center announced on Friday it was investigating a large-scale Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign that hit governments and commercial organizations across the world.
In another recent incident, French engineering consultancy Altran Technologies was the target of a cyberattack that hit its operations in some European countries.
On a larger scale, personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, were published online in what appears to be one of Germany’s most far-reaching data breaches.
The report was also co-produced by MSIG, SCOR TransRe and Cyber Risk Management.

Topics: technology cybercrime

Related

Analysis 0
Business & Economy
Inadequate Cyber Security a Threat to Banking Sector
Special 0
Business & Economy
Cyber attacks a ‘real threat’ to Gulf business

Oil major Total announces new discovery at North Sea Glengorm prospect

Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
0

Oil major Total announces new discovery at North Sea Glengorm prospect

Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
0
PARIS: French oil and gas major Total said it had made a significant, new discovery off the coast of Britain at its North Sea Glengorm prospect, with recoverable resources estimated at around 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.
The company said further drilling and testing would be carried out to appraise the resources and the productivity of the reservoir.
“Glengorm is another great success for Total in the North Sea, with results at the top end of expectations and a high condensate yield in addition to the gas,” said Kevin McLachlan, Total’s Senior Vice President for Exploration, in a statement.
The discovery is close to existing infrastructures operated by Total and offering tie-back possibilities, such as the Elgin-Franklin platform and the Culzean project, scheduled to start production this year, the company said.
It also presents some upside potential with several other prospects already identified on the same block, it added.
Total holds a 25 percent working interest in Glengorm.
China’s CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds a 50 percent stake and is the operator, while Euroil, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edison E&P SpA holds 25 percent.

Latest updates

Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report
0
Oil major Total announces new discovery at North Sea Glengorm prospect
0
Iran will continue working on missiles, but not increase range
0
Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes
0
Dozens rescued from flooding as heavy rain shuts schools and roads in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.