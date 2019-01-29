Intel announces Israel expansion government values at $10b

You are here

The Silicon Valley giant currently employs 11,700 people in Israel in its Kiryat Gat plant and development centers across the country, in addition to 1,170 Mobileye staff. (File/AFP)
  • Economy Minister Eli Cohen said Intel had chosen to “build its most advanced plant here in Israel”
  • Intel’s exports from Israel reached $4 billion in 2018
JERUSALEM: Intel said Tuesday it is expanding its operations in Israel, where government ministers said the US computer chipmaker will invest some 10 billion dollars in a new plant.
“Intel today announced it will submit a business plan to the government of Israel for continued investment in the company’s Kiryat Gat manufacturing site,” a statement from Intel’s Israeli representatives said.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said late Monday he was informed by Intel of their decision “to invest another 40 billion shekels, an unprecedented decision expected to bring thousands of jobs to the south.”
Economy Minister Eli Cohen said Intel had chosen to “build its most advanced plant here in Israel.”
Last year, Intel had already decided on a $5 billion upgrade to the site in Kiryat Gat, a small city in southern Israel.
In 2017, Intel closed a $15 billion deal to buy Israeli autonomous technology firm Mobileye, the country’s biggest cross-border high-tech deal ever.
The Silicon Valley giant currently employs 11,700 people in Israel in its Kiryat Gat plant and development centers across the country, in addition to 1,170 Mobileye staff.
Intel’s exports from Israel reached $4 billion in 2018, according to the company.

Topics: Israel Intel

Coordinated global cyberattack could cause up to $193 billion worth of damage: report

  • Insurance claims after such an attack would range from business interruption and cyber extortion to incident response costs
  • Cyberattacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe in 2017
BENGALURU: A coordinated global cyberattack, spread through malicious email, could cause economic damages anywhere between $85 billion and $193 billion, a hypothetical scenario developed as a stress test for risk management showed.
Insurance claims after such an attack would range from business interruption and cyber extortion to incident response costs, the report jointly produced by insurance market Lloyd’s of London and Aon said on Tuesday.
Total claims paid by the insurance sector in this scenario is estimated to be between $10 billion and $27 billion, based on policy limits ranging from $500,000 to $200 million.
The stark difference between insured and economic loss estimates highlights the extent of underinsurance, in case of such an attack, the stress test showed. An attack could affect several sectors globally, with the largest losses in retail, health care, manufacturing and banking fields.
Regional economies that are more service dominated, especially the United States and Europe, would suffer more and are vulnerable to higher direct losses, the report said.
Cyberattacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe in 2017, crippling thousands of computers, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and even halting production at a chocolate factory in Australia.
Governments are increasingly warning against the risks private businesses face from such attacks, both those carried out by foreign governments and financially motivated criminals.
For example, Britain’s National Cyber Security Center announced on Friday it was investigating a large-scale Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign that hit governments and commercial organizations across the world.
In another recent incident, French engineering consultancy Altran Technologies was the target of a cyberattack that hit its operations in some European countries.
On a larger scale, personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, were published online in what appears to be one of Germany’s most far-reaching data breaches.
The report was also co-produced by MSIG, SCOR TransRe and Cyber Risk Management.

Topics: technology cybercrime

