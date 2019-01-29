Palestinian prime minister tenders resignation, government to Abbas

You are here

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah talking to the press during a visit to the Bedouin village of Khan Al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank. (File/AFP)
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestinian government officially submitted its resignation to president Mahmud Abbas Tuesday, a statement said, though it will remain in place while a new administration is formed.
Analysts see the change in government as an attempt by Abbas to strengthen his position and further isolate his political rivals Hamas as a decade-long split in Palestinian politics deepens.
"The government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah submitted on Tuesday its resignation to President Mahmud Abbas," official news agency Wafa said in English following a cabinet meeting.
The government "will continue to serve our people wherever they are and shoulder all its responsibilities until a new government is formed," it added.
Hamdallah had offered to resign Monday, after the central committee of Abbas's Fatah movement recommended the formation of a new government that would comprise members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).
The Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, is not part of the PLO.
Hamas condemned the government's resignation, saying Abbas was seeking to establish a "separatist government" to serve his interests.

Ex-Israeli army chief launches campaign to replace Netanyahu

Updated 29 January 2019
AP
Ex-Israeli army chief launches campaign to replace Netanyahu

  • Gantz is flaunting a tough military pedigree and emerging in the polls as Netanyahu's top rival
  • The ex-general is still untarnished by partisan politics and has been riding a wave of popularity
Updated 29 January 2019
AP
TEL AVIV, Israel: Retired Israeli military chief Benny Gantz is launching his long-awaited political campaign, seeking to position himself as the first serious challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decade-long rule.
Gantz is flaunting a tough military pedigree and emerging in the polls as Netanyahu's top rival. This highlights how security rules supreme in the minds of most Israeli voters.
The tall, telegenic ex-general with salty hair is still untarnished by partisan politics and has been riding a wave of popularity, even while saying little and presenting a vague ideological platform.
But the shine could quickly wear off following his speech later on Tuesday, when he is expected to finally lay out his agenda. Netanyahu's allies are sure to brand Gantz as a "leftist" should he show any signs of moderation.

