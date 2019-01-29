You are here

Gunmen kill five in attack on Pakistan police station

Members of Pakistan’s new police force the ‘Eagle Squad’ prepare to patrol against militants and separatist groups in Balochistan in this May 2018 photo. (AFP)
Reuters
Gunmen kill five in attack on Pakistan police station

  • Initial reports said a group of four gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan
Reuters
QUETTA, Pakistan: At least five people died and around 25 people were wounded when gunmen blasted their way into a police station in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday while candidates were sitting for a police entrance exam, officials said.
Initial reports said a group of four gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan, a volatile southern province which has seen a string of militant attacks.
They then opened fire on police and candidates taking an exam to join the force, killing four police and one of the candidates.
“Army, Frontier Corps and police are conducting search operations in the area,” said Ataullah, a senior police officer.
Fahim Otmankhail, a doctor at the district hospital, said five bodies and 25 wounded had been brought in so far.
The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan or TTP and which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, claimed responsibility.
Militant violence in Pakistan has fallen sharply from the levels seen a decade ago, but incidents still occur periodically in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest and poorest province which is at the center of the strategic China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure development project.
Earlier this month, at least four members of the security forces were killed in an attack on a Frontier Corps training base in Loralai.

Topics: Pakistan

Indonesia flood, landslide death toll hits 70

Updated 29 January 2019
AFP
0

Indonesia flood, landslide death toll hits 70

  • Drone footage showed landslides had buried Pattallikang village in hard-hit Gowa district
  • Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April
Updated 29 January 2019
AFP
0

JAKARTA: Floods and landslides that battered Indonesia’s Sulawesi island have killed at least 70 people, authorities said Tuesday, as aerial footage underscored the scale of the disaster with whole villages wiped off the map.
Lashed by heavy rain, rivers swelled and burst their banks, inundating dozens of communities across 12 districts as well as parts of the provincial capital Makassar.
The bodies of 70 victims have been found, while six are still missing, Syamsibar, head of South Sulawesi’s disaster mitigation agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said.
Drone footage showed landslides had buried Pattallikang village in hard-hit Gowa district, with only a few buildings — including a mosque — visible after an avalanche of mud and rock cascaded down a nearby hillside.
Nearly 9,500 people have been displaced by the extreme weather, and hundreds of houses, government buildings, schools and bridges have been damaged, the disaster mitigation agency said Monday.
Authorities say floodwaters are receding but a state of emergency will remain in place until February 6, while rescuers look for those still missing and help repair damaged infrastructure.
Landslides and floods are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April, when rains lash the vast Southeast Asian archipelago.

Topics: weather Indonesia

