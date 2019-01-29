GFH backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards

GFH Financial Group supported the Arabian Business Saudi Arabia Awards as the gold sponsor for the annual ceremony, which took place in Riyadh on Tuesday. The event each year recognizes the achievements of Saudi business leaders and companies that have demonstrated stellar performances over the course of the last year.

Representing GFH at the awards and presenting top honors was GFH Vice Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and Group CEO Hisham Alrayes. The awards covered a broad range of sectors and companies that have delivered strong performance and results and that contributed to the overall development and growth of the Kingdom’s economy.

Al-Khalifa said: “GFH is delighted to support the Arabian Business Awards in Riyadh, which aim to recognize the strengths and contributions of business leaders, initiatives and companies that are helping to further grow and diversify the Kingdom’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of its Vision 2030.”