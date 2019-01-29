You are here

GFH backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards

GFH Vice Chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa.
GFH Financial Group supported the Arabian Business Saudi Arabia Awards as the gold sponsor for the annual ceremony, which took place in Riyadh on Tuesday. The event each year recognizes the achievements of Saudi business leaders and companies that have demonstrated stellar performances over the course of the last year. 

Representing GFH at the awards and presenting top honors was GFH Vice Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and Group CEO Hisham Alrayes. The awards covered a broad range of sectors and companies that have delivered strong performance and results and that contributed to the overall development and growth of the Kingdom’s economy. 

Al-Khalifa said: “GFH is delighted to support the Arabian Business Awards in Riyadh, which aim to recognize the strengths and contributions of business leaders, initiatives and companies that are helping to further grow and diversify the Kingdom’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of its Vision 2030.”

Bidaya shines at Global Business Outlook awards

Saudi real estate finance company Bidaya Home Finance has been recognized as a global leader in a worldwide search for the best consumer banking products.

The Riyadh-based company was named “Best Home Finance Provider” and “Best Digital Transformation in Online Payment” at an awards event organized by UK-based publication Global Business Outlook.

The 2018 Global Business Outlook awards recognized and rewarded excellence in business in the public and private sectors all over the globe and were open to companies of all sizes based in any geographic location.

Bidaya CEO Mazin Al-Ghunaim said: “These awards are a recognition that we are on the right track with our strategy to ensure home ownership levels in the country rise to 60 percent in 2020 and 70 percent in 2030, aligned with the ambition of Saudi Vision 2030.”

This is a great tribute to the professionalism of the entire Bidaya Home Finance team, and we are extremely delighted to achieve these two coveted honors in the face of such strong competition.”

In 2018, Bidaya won the “Best Islamic Digital Bank Award” for the third year in a row, in addition to the “Best Digital Mortgage Bank in the Middle East” and “Best Digital Mortgage Bank in KSA” at the Global Finance Awards 2018.

