You are here

  • Home
  • HVACR Expo Saudi opens doors in Riyadh
﻿

HVACR Expo Saudi opens doors in Riyadh

The HVACR Expo Saudi was inaugurated by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

HVACR Expo Saudi opens doors in Riyadh

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

The HVACR Expo Saudi is currently underway, alongside FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). The two events were inaugurated by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who later toured the expo. He was accompanied by Giorgio Elia, vice president, Carrier Middle East Company; Abdulmohsin Saud Alessa, board member, Alessa Group (Crafft & Samsung); and Nick Powell, vice president of event organizer, dmg events.

Backed by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) and the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE), the fourth edition of the Kingdom’s largest display of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions is taking place in Riyadh for the first time.

HVACR Expo Saudi is hosting over 85 of the industry’s top regional and international brands showcasing the latest solutions the industry has to offer. The event is free to attend and will run until Wednesday.

Event director Roni El-Haddad said: “We are proud to officially open HVACR Expo Saudi in the Kingdom’s capital — the event is now closer to the heart of this busy market.”

Amid reports that air conditioning solutions consume 40 percent of the power generated in the country, Saudi Vision 2030 and its agenda toward a sustainable and efficient future is a key driver for the Kingdom’s HVACR market.

El-Haddad added: “The HVACR market expects to reach a value of up to $6.36 billion by 2022 as it moves to align with Vision 2030. As a result, we are delighted that HVACR Expo Saudi has grown by 35 percent in floor space since the previous edition, and we expect a record 7000+ visitors to the event.”

Exhibitors at HVACR Expo Saudi represent over 15 countries and include the likes of Carrier, Zamil AC, YORK, Midea, Samsung, Alessa Group, LG, SKM, Caleffi Hydronic Solutions, VTS Clima, Hitachi, Haas, Gibson, Rheem, RIG, BNF and many more.

Free to attend and certified training sessions are available at the co-located FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo. Over 25 local and international exhibitors will showcase the latest facilities management, cleaning and waste management products and solutions at the event.

GFH backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards

Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

GFH backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards

Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

GFH Financial Group supported the Arabian Business Saudi Arabia Awards as the gold sponsor for the annual ceremony, which took place in Riyadh on Tuesday. The event each year recognizes the achievements of Saudi business leaders and companies that have demonstrated stellar performances over the course of the last year. 

Representing GFH at the awards and presenting top honors was GFH Vice Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa and Group CEO Hisham Alrayes. The awards covered a broad range of sectors and companies that have delivered strong performance and results and that contributed to the overall development and growth of the Kingdom’s economy. 

Al-Khalifa said: “GFH is delighted to support the Arabian Business Awards in Riyadh, which aim to recognize the strengths and contributions of business leaders, initiatives and companies that are helping to further grow and diversify the Kingdom’s economy in line with the goals and objectives of its Vision 2030.”

Latest updates

HVACR Expo Saudi opens doors in Riyadh
0
GFH backs Saudi Arabian Business Awards
0
Bidaya shines at Global Business Outlook awards
0
Samsung debuts next-gen Family Hub smart fridge
0
Daesh fighters pinned in tiny Syria enclave with families
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.