HVACR Expo Saudi opens doors in Riyadh

The HVACR Expo Saudi is currently underway, alongside FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). The two events were inaugurated by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who later toured the expo. He was accompanied by Giorgio Elia, vice president, Carrier Middle East Company; Abdulmohsin Saud Alessa, board member, Alessa Group (Crafft & Samsung); and Nick Powell, vice president of event organizer, dmg events.

Backed by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) and the Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE), the fourth edition of the Kingdom’s largest display of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions is taking place in Riyadh for the first time.

HVACR Expo Saudi is hosting over 85 of the industry’s top regional and international brands showcasing the latest solutions the industry has to offer. The event is free to attend and will run until Wednesday.

Event director Roni El-Haddad said: “We are proud to officially open HVACR Expo Saudi in the Kingdom’s capital — the event is now closer to the heart of this busy market.”

Amid reports that air conditioning solutions consume 40 percent of the power generated in the country, Saudi Vision 2030 and its agenda toward a sustainable and efficient future is a key driver for the Kingdom’s HVACR market.

El-Haddad added: “The HVACR market expects to reach a value of up to $6.36 billion by 2022 as it moves to align with Vision 2030. As a result, we are delighted that HVACR Expo Saudi has grown by 35 percent in floor space since the previous edition, and we expect a record 7000+ visitors to the event.”

Exhibitors at HVACR Expo Saudi represent over 15 countries and include the likes of Carrier, Zamil AC, YORK, Midea, Samsung, Alessa Group, LG, SKM, Caleffi Hydronic Solutions, VTS Clima, Hitachi, Haas, Gibson, Rheem, RIG, BNF and many more.

Free to attend and certified training sessions are available at the co-located FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo. Over 25 local and international exhibitors will showcase the latest facilities management, cleaning and waste management products and solutions at the event.