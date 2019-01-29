Nat Geo Abu Dhabi teams up with artists

You are here

Indonesian artist Kathrin Honesta’s illustration for National Geographic Abu Dhabi Plastic or Planet campaign.
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Twelve artists from the 12 countries most responsible for the 9 million tons of plastic being dumped into the world’s oceans every year, embarked on a partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi to drive awareness of our planet’s plastic pollution crisis.

National Geographic Abu Dhabi has dedicated one month of its 2019 calendar to each artist from those countries suffering the most. 

Harrowing stories are brought to life with first-hand accounts of floating plastic bag fish, straws piercing the bodies of marine life, bottles bobbing along their shorelines, reefs choking under tons of washed up garbage and sea animals floating belly-up bloated from ingesting plastic. 

These works, although addressing a serious reality, are presented colorfully, creatively and playfully, making them accessible, yet driving home the message of National Geographic’s Plastic or Planet campaign.

With Egypt alone consuming 12 billion tons of single-use plastic bags annually, Egyptian artist Ahmed Karam’s illustration showcases a tiny dolphin trapped in a large plastic bag. Karam said: “This is a big problem that we are ignoring and that I wanted to represent in my art. By deliberately creating the dolphin smaller than the bag, trapped within it, I am illustrating how we minimize or diminish the issue.” 

A staggering 60 percent of single-plastic pollution is produced from just five countries: China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. 

“The message I want to send out is that plastics are more dangerous than we think,” said Thai artist Bom Cherdsak, whose work was inspired by a dying pilot whale off the coast of Thailand, after choking on 80 plastic bags. 

“The power is in our hands and we can make better choices every single day to reduce the amount of plastic that enters our oceans,” said Wilmari Botha, South African illustrator and contributor. She chose to illustrate the dangers of plastic on coastal birds who have also become the victims of plastic bags, bottles and straws.

Indian artist Pavan Rajurkar, whose visual shows the large price that marine life pays for just one plastic bottle dumped in the ocean, said: “Any small behavior changes on the part of people who see my illustration will give me the satisfaction that I am contributing to saving planet Earth.”

Other artists featured in National Geographic Abu Dhabi 2019 Calendar are: Helena Iyzu from Bangladesh, Sheng Chen from China, Kathrin Honesta from Indonesia, Kelseyz from Malaysia, Thomas Ero from Nigeria, Kristy Anne Ligones from the Philippines, Ruwangi Amarasinghe from Sri Lanka and Thao Mien Phan from Vietnam.

Argentina has conferred an honor on Dr. Haitham K. Bouzo, chairman of the Saudi Support Group, in recognition of his efforts and support to Argentina on the issue of the Malvinas Islands (Falkland Islands).

Argentine Ambassador Marcelo Gilardoni awarded the “Orden de Mayo al Merito en el Grado de Gran Oficial” to Bouzo, who has been promoting the cause of the Malvinas Islands and supporting the Argentine position on the issue. The award was given during a ceremony at the ambassador’s house in Riyadh on Monday.

“I am happy to confer this award on Bouzo, who chairs the Saudi Support Group on the Malvinas Islands,” Gilardoni said. “The Kingdom and Argentina have forged closer relations in different sectors, and the two countries have had identical views on a host of bilateral, regional and international issues.” 

Bouzo, who is also the chairman of Management and Development Company, said: “We work closely with Argentina with an aim to boost closer relations and ensure mutual benefit. There should be peace, understanding and brotherhood.”

The Malvinas Islands is a priority issue of Argentine foreign policy, reflected in a constitutional mandate and expressed as a state policy that binds all Argentine people, the Argentine Embassy said in a statement. 

“Since the islands were seized by force by the British in 1833, expulsing the legitimate Argentine authorities and populating the islands with its own colonizers, Argentina has claimed to recover its full sovereignty over these territories, in accordance with international law and respecting the way of life of the people of the Malvinas Islands. It is the conviction of the Argentine government that the matter can only be solved peacefully by bilateral negotiations with the government of the UK,” the statement said.

The Argentine government is urging the UK to resume negotiations that will allow finding a peaceful and definitive solution to the controversy.

