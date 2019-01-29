You are here

Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s stability praised

JEDDAH: Yemeni activists launched a loyalty hashtag campaign on social media thanking Saudi Arabia for sending fuel to help ensure stable power supplies in the country.
Muammar Al-Iryani, the Yemeni information minister, took part in the #Saudiarabia_illuminates_Yemen hashtag, along with Yemeni officials, journalists and others.
“Our Saudi brothers have extended their hands to this war-ravaged country, providing all political, economic, military and humanitarian support, and have now granted us oil derivatives for power plants, that have re-illuminated Aden and other liberated provinces. We can never thank them enough,” Al-Iryani wrote.
The minister said that Saudi Arabia had delivered oil derivatives worth $180 million, along with 190 million tons of diesel and 86 million tons of diesel oil, in the past three months.
The grant helped ensure the stability of Yemen’s power generation as well as the national currency, he said.
Activists also published photos of Yemenis carrying signs of the hashtag and sharing images of themselves from inside liberated provinces.
Yeminis expressed their hopes that the Kingdom’s grants would help the country avoid summer power cuts.
In Yemen alone, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is working on 321 humanitarian projects in different sectors such as health care, education and rehabilitation of war victims and children.
Recently, KSRelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah signed six agreements with a number of civil society organizations to boost humanitarian assistance to Yemen. The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

JEDDAH: The spokesman for the Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that at 21:45 Tuesday evening, Musa bin Shuai Awaji, the captive Saudi soldier, arrived at King Salman Air Base in Riyadh.

He added that, as a result of joint efforts of the leadership of the coalition forces and the special envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Mr. Martin Griffith, the Saudi prisoner was released due to his poor health conditions and the lack of necessary health care by the Houthi militia. In return for the release of the Saudi prisoner, the coalition forces leadership agreed to release seven Houthi detainees, in compliance with the Third Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war as well as humanitarian values and principles.

Colonel al-Maliki said that the negotiations on prisoners and detainees do not receive serious attention from the Houthi militia, which has been trying to achieve political or military gains without regard to the humanitarian side. The Houthi militia is still holding thousands of Yemeni people, including political, social and military leaders, headed by the former Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mahmoud al-Subaihi, whose immediate and unconditional release was called for by the Security Council resolution (2216/2015).

Colonel al-Maliki concluded by praising the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross in responding to the call of the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition to retrieve the prisoner due to his poor health which requires immediate health care that he did not get from the Houthi militia.

