Saudi Arabia’s role in Yemen’s stability praised

Coalition: Retrieval of Saudi prisoner from Houthi militia

Arab News

JEDDAH: The spokesman for the Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that at 21:45 Tuesday evening, Musa bin Shuai Awaji, the captive Saudi soldier, arrived at King Salman Air Base in Riyadh.



He added that, as a result of joint efforts of the leadership of the coalition forces and the special envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Mr. Martin Griffith, the Saudi prisoner was released due to his poor health conditions and the lack of necessary health care by the Houthi militia. In return for the release of the Saudi prisoner, the coalition forces leadership agreed to release seven Houthi detainees, in compliance with the Third Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war as well as humanitarian values and principles.



Colonel al-Maliki said that the negotiations on prisoners and detainees do not receive serious attention from the Houthi militia, which has been trying to achieve political or military gains without regard to the humanitarian side. The Houthi militia is still holding thousands of Yemeni people, including political, social and military leaders, headed by the former Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mahmoud al-Subaihi, whose immediate and unconditional release was called for by the Security Council resolution (2216/2015).



Colonel al-Maliki concluded by praising the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross in responding to the call of the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition to retrieve the prisoner due to his poor health which requires immediate health care that he did not get from the Houthi militia.