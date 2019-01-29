You are here

Saudi soldier held prisoner by Houthi militias returns home

Prisoner freed Saudi prisoner Moussa Awaji at Sanaa airport on Tuesday after he was released by Iran-backed Houthi militias. In Mokha, a UAE TV cameraman and five civilians were killed in a bomb blast. (REUTERS)
JEDDAH: Saudi soldier Musa Awaji has arrived back in the Kingdom after he was released by his Houthi captors in Yemen. Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen, said Awaji flew in to King Salman Air Base in Riyadh at 9:45 p.m. on January 29.
The Houthis agreed to release him because of the poor state of his health and their inability to provide suitable care for him. It followed a joint negotiation effort by the leadership of the coalition forces and Martin Griffith, the special envoy of the secretary-general of the United Nations to Yemen. In return, the coalition has agreed to release seven Houthi detainees.
Al-Maliki praised Griffith and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their efforts in responding to the calls of the coalition leadership for Awaji to be released due to the concerns about his health.
Negotiations about prisoners have previously been ignored the Houthis without regard to humanitarian issues, Al-Maliki said. The militias continue to hold thousands of Yemeni people captive, including political, social and military leaders. Among them is former Yemeni Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Al-Subaihi, whose immediate and unconditional release has been called for by a UN Security Council resolution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi

Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities. (Shutterstock)
Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

  • Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism body wants to boost the number of hotel rooms in the Kingdom to 600,000 by 2020.
The Saudi Hotel Investment Conference discussed initiatives to grow the country’s leisure and hospitality sector and support tourism.
Hamad Al-Samail, deputy president for investment and tourism development at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, reviewed the most significant advances in the sector.
“The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities, while the number of hotels rooms reached more than 500,000 by the end of 2018.”
He called on investors to look beyond Saudi Arabia’s major cities, and stressed the need to promote tourism and national heritage industries within the framework of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH Saudi tourism and investment

