Saudi, Azerbaijani justice ministers sign MoU

﻿

Updated 29 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Justice Minister Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Muhammad Al-Samaani and his Azerbaijani counterpart Fikret Mammadov signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between both countries’ justice ministries.
Al-Samaani welcomed Mammadov in Riyadh, and praised the strong ties between the two countries.
The MoU includes exchanging expertise, information and training, as well as organizing meetings and lectures.
Support from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has played a major role in the qualitative transformation and continuous development of the Saudi judicial sector, Al-Samaani said.
The Saudi Justice Ministry is seeking to conclude a number of agreements and MoUs with relevant international institutions before 2020, and is studying the best ways to cooperate with them.

Topics: Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

