App launched to access judicial information in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: A new smartphone application has been launched, offering users access to key information about the Kingdom’s judicial system.

Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, president of the Saudi Court of Grievances, on Tuesday revealed details of the range of electronic services now available to the public.

The app was launched at a special ceremony which marked another major milestone toward achieving the Court of Grievances’ modernization targets set out in its 2020 strategic plan.

Al-Yousef said one of the main objectives of the program was to transform the delivery of data services, and he pointed out that 60 percent of the Court of Grievances’ operations had now gone electronic.

Users of the new service, available through app stores on iOS and Android, will be able to access judicial information through multiple platforms.