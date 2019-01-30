You are here

Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
Saudi tourism body seeks hotel room boost

  • Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism body wants to boost the number of hotel rooms in the Kingdom to 600,000 by 2020.
The Saudi Hotel Investment Conference discussed initiatives to grow the country’s leisure and hospitality sector and support tourism.
Hamad Al-Samail, deputy president for investment and tourism development at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, reviewed the most significant advances in the sector.
“The Kingdom is home to more than 2,000 licensed and classified hotels and the number of housing units have gone up to more than 6,000 licensed and classified facilities, while the number of hotels rooms reached more than 500,000 by the end of 2018.”
He called on investors to look beyond Saudi Arabia’s major cities, and stressed the need to promote tourism and national heritage industries within the framework of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

App launched to access judicial information in Saudi Arabia

Users of the new service, available through app stores on iOS and Android, will be able to access judicial information through multiple platforms. (SPA)
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
App launched to access judicial information in Saudi Arabia

  • Users of the new service, available through app stores on iOS and Android, will be able to access judicial information through multiple platforms
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: A new smartphone application has been launched, offering users access to key information about the Kingdom’s judicial system.
Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, president of the Saudi Court of Grievances, on Tuesday revealed details of the range of electronic services now available to the public.
The app was launched at a special ceremony which marked another major milestone toward achieving the Court of Grievances’ modernization targets set out in its 2020 strategic plan.
Al-Yousef said one of the main objectives of the program was to transform the delivery of data services, and he pointed out that 60 percent of the Court of Grievances’ operations had now gone electronic.
Users of the new service, available through app stores on iOS and Android, will be able to access judicial information through multiple platforms.

