You are here

  • Home
  • Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders
﻿

Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders

In this courtroom sketch from left to right, defense lawyer James Miglin, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders

  • A psychiatric assessment after his first run-in with the law in 2001 said he likely harbored “underlying resentments” but concluded that he was not dangerous
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
0

OTTAWA: A Canadian landscaper on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murders of eight men with links to Toronto’s gay community and the mutilation of their bodies, most of them chopped up and hidden inside planters.
The plea entered by Bruce McArthur, 67, was a surprise — he had been scheduled to stand trial next year.
He now faces the likelihood of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to start on February 4, when family and friends of the victims will have an opportunity to describe how the killings affected their lives.
The case shocked all of Canada, and especially the gay community. It sparked a massive investigation in Toronto, the country’s largest city, at dozens of properties where McArthur had worked.
“Bruce McArthur has pled guilty,” Homicide Detective David Dickinson told reporters outside the courtroom. “It’s the right outcome.”
“Unfortunately, we can never bring these men back. But I’m hoping we can start bringing closure to the families and the communities,” he said, describing the “long and traumatic process” to bring McArthur to justice.
McArthur was arrested in January 2018.
Body parts of seven of the victims were found hidden inside large planters that McArthur stored at a client’s home in midtown Toronto.
The remains of an eighth victim were later discovered in a ravine behind the property.
The victims in the case were McArthur’s former lover, two Afghan immigrants, two refugees from Sri Lanka and another from Iran, a Turkish national, and a homeless sex worker.
All went missing from 2010 to 2017.
Karen Fraser — the owner of the home where McArthur stored his planters, and who had casually met two of the victims — said she is “haunted” by the case.
“Terrible things were done,” she said. “To me, he’s evil.”

Prosecutor Michael Cantlon described to the court how McArthur had “staged” the corpses of his victims and photographed them, according to local reports. He also kept mementos such as jewelry and a notebook.
The murders were “sexual in nature,” according to an agreed statement of facts.
The court document said police uncovered a duffle bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord, and syringes — evidence pointing to some of the victims being tied up, confined and sexually assaulted prior to their deaths.
Authorities also located a calendar belonging to McArthur’s boyfriend which had the entry “Bruce” on the day in June 2017 that he went missing, as well as video surveillance footage of the victim getting into McArthur’s van, where a murder weapon was also found.
Few other details of the crimes were revealed in court documents.
“We will never get all the answers... unless (McArthur) decides to give us that information,” commented Haran Vijayanath of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention.
In a statement, Toronto mayor John Tory called McArthur “a monster who preyed on the city.”

McArthur first came under suspicion in September 2017 in connection with the disappearance of his lover Andrew Kinsman, but police at first rejected suggestions that a serial killer was prowling Toronto’s Gay Village neighborhood.
Last January, police made a quick decision to enter McArthur’s apartment and arrest him when they saw a young man enter his home. They found the man tied up on a bed, but unharmed.
McArthur had not acknowledged his sexual orientation until he was in his 40s. He suddenly left his wife and two children and moved to Toronto in 1997, where he became well known within the gay community.
A psychiatric assessment after his first run-in with the law in 2001 said he likely harbored “underlying resentments” but concluded that he was not dangerous.
McArthur was convicted of beating a male prostitute with a metal pipe but did not serve prison time. He was later granted a pardon, wiping the conviction from the official record until Canadian media went to court to have the documents unsealed.
Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator, has said the forensic probe into the killings was Toronto’s largest ever — excavations or searches were carried out at more than 75 properties in the Toronto area.
Police also looked at 15 cold cases dating back to 1975 for possible links to the accused, but Idsinga has said he does not believe more victims will be uncovered.
Many, including investigators, expressed relief that the case would not go to trial, sparing family and friends of the victims from having to hear the gruesome details of McArthur’s crimes.
The investigation, however, will continue into the foreseeable future, said Dickinson.

Topics: Canada Ottawa

Related

0
World
Germany tries ‘serial killer’ nurse over worst post-war spree
0
Offbeat
Victims voice relief after arrest in serial killing case

Venezuela top court freezes Guaido’s accounts, imposes travel ban

Venezuela's National Assembly head and self-proclaimed "acting president" Juan Guaido, checks his phone during a session at the National Assembly in Caracas on January 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

Venezuela top court freezes Guaido’s accounts, imposes travel ban

Updated 27 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuela’s Supreme Court barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country Tuesday, a move certain to heighten tensions as the man challenging President Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency presses forward with establishing a transitional government and the US warns of “serious consequences” if he is harmed.
The government-stacked high court announced the order just hours after chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab announced that he was opening a criminal investigation into Guaido’s anti-government activities and requested that restrictions be placed on his movements abroad. The court also approved Saab’s request that all of Guaido’s financial assets be frozen.
US national security adviser John Bolton issued a warning to the Maduro government earlier in the day urging them not to harm Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled congress who has been recognized by the Trump administration and two dozen other nations as Venezuela’s rightful president.
“Let me reiterate. There will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido,” Bolton said on Twitter.
The Supreme Court’s order comes as tensions between the US and Venezuela reach a new high, with Maduro accusing the Trump administration of staging a coup against his presidency and Guaido seeking to consolidate an interim government under his own leadership.
Guaido has thus far managed to avoid arrest, and the Supreme Court did not strip him of his legislative immunity, though the new investigation may signal that Maduro’s socialist government is moving to take a more punitive approach.
Speaking earlier outside the National Assembly, Guaido said he is aware of personal risks, but added, “Venezuela is set on change, and the world is clearly conscious of what’s happening.”
“I don’t underestimate the threat of persecution at the moment, but here we are,” he added.
The US has emerged as Guaido’s most powerful ally, announcing on Tuesday that it was giving him control of Venezuela’s US bank accounts. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo certified that Guaido has the authority to take control of any Venezuelan government accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other US-insured banks.
Pompeo said the certification would “help Venezuela’s legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”
Violent street demonstrations erupted last week after Guaido during a huge opposition rally in Caracas declared that he had assumed presidential powers under the constitution and planned to hold fresh elections to end Maduro’s “dictatorship.”
Guido is calling for nationwide walkouts Wednesday afternoon and another round of mass protests Saturday as he seeks to ramp up pressure on Maduro. But Maduro has so far shown no signs that he is looking to cede the presidency.
Maduro went on state television Tuesday to announce that he was beefing up the nation’s defense by expanding Venezuela’s civilian armed militia to 2 million members. The reserve force was created by the late Hugo Chavez to train civilians to assist the armed forces and defend the socialist revolution from attacks.
“Once more we’ll come out victorious,” said Maduro, who wore a green cap and shirt before rows of troops. “We are on the right side of history.”
On Monday, the US hit Venezuela’s state-owned oil company with potentially devastating economic sanctions that could cost the already distressed nation billions in revenue.
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told Russian state news agencies that “there will probably be problems” for Venezuela in paying its debts.
Storchak said Venezuela owes Russia $3 billion, and has repayments twice a year of around $100 million, with the next due in March. Russia also has extensive commercial interests in Venezuela, including state oil company Rosneft’s partnership with the Venezuelan state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin shares the view of the Venezuelan government that the US sanctions are “illegal” and sees them as a tool of unfair competition by the United States.
The US State Department, meanwhile, said Americans shouldn’t travel to Venezuela, warning of unrest, the threat of being arbitrarily arrested and the danger of mass demonstrations erupting with little notice. The announcement raised the travel advisory to its highest level, putting Venezuela on a no-travel list that also includes Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and South Sudan.
 

Topics: Venezuela opposition leader President Nicolas Maduro

Related

0
Business & Economy
Venezuela: US sanctions threaten heavy crude supplies
0
Business & Economy
Oil rises as US slaps sanctions on Venezuela, but economic worries still loom

Latest updates

Misinformation woes could multiply with ‘deepfake’ videos
0
Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders
0
Venezuela top court freezes Guaido’s accounts, imposes travel ban
0
What We Are Reading Today: The War for Gaul by Julius Caesar
0
Grenade attack kills two at southern Philippines mosque
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.