British Jews apply for German nationality as Brexit looms

Holocaust survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, center, her daughter Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch, left, and her grandson Simon Wallfisch, right, the son of Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch, pose for a photo after an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP)
BERLIN: Simon Wallfisch grew up in London as the grandson of an Auschwitz survivor who had sworn to never return to the country that murdered her parents and 6 million other Jews.
But more than 70 years after the Holocaust, Brexit has prompted Wallfisch and thousands of other Jews in Britain to apply for German citizenship, which was stripped from their ancestors by the Nazis during the Third Reich.
“This disaster that we call Brexit has led to me just finding a way to secure my future and my children’s future,” said Wallfisch, 36, a well-known classical singer and cellist who received his German passport in October. “In order to remain European I’ve taken the European citizenship.”
Britons holding dual citizenship from an EU country like Germany will retain the privilege of free movement and work across the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc.
Many Britons whose ancestors came from other parts of Europe have been claiming citizenship in other EU member states so they can keep ties to the continent. But for Jews whose families fled Germany to escape the Nazis, the decision has meant re-examining long-held beliefs about the country.
The German Embassy in London says it has received more than 3,380 citizenship applications since the Brexit referendum in June 2016 under article 116 of the German Constitution, which allows the descendants of people persecuted by the Nazis to regain the citizenship that was removed between 1933 and 1945.
In comparison, only around 20 such requests were made annually in the years before Brexit.
Wallfisch’s grandmother, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, was 18 in December 1943 when she was deported to Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland where more than 1 million Jews were murdered.
She survived because she was a member of the camp’s girls’ orchestra. As a cellist, she had to play classical music while other Jews were taken to the gas chambers.
In November 1944, she was taken to Bergen-Belsen — the concentration camp where diarist Anne Frank died after also being transferred from Auschwitz at about the same time — where she was eventually liberated by the British army in April 1945.
Lasker-Wallfisch immigrated to Britain in 1946, got married and had two children. Her career as a famous cello player took her around the world, but it took decades until she overcame her hatred enough to set foot on German soil again in the 1990s.
In recent years, Lasker-Wallfisch, 93, has become a regular visitor, educating children in Germany about the Holocaust and speaking last year during the German parliament’s annual Holocaust memorial event.
On Sunday’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Lasker-Wallfisch, her grandson Simon and her daughter Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch performed for the first time together on stage at the Jewish Museum Berlin in commemoration of their family. They played music with other members of their extended family and read letters from the past as a tribute to those who survived and those who perished in the Shoah.
Before the show, the three generations sat together on the red couch in the museum’s dressing room and told The Associated Press about the emotional thoughts that went into the younger two’s decision to take German citizenship.
“We cannot be victims of our past. We have to have some hope for change,” said Maya Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch, a 60-year-old London psychotherapist who is Simon’s aunt and is still waiting on her German citizenship to be approved. “I feel somehow in a strange way triumphant. Something is coming full circle.”
More than just retaining the ability to travel easily or maintain business ties, Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch said there are other, more emotional reasons to acquiring German citizenship, with Britain due to leave the European Union on March 29.
“I feel an aliveness here (in Berlin) that I have not experienced before, but it totally makes sense because after all I am German,” Jacobs Lasker-Wallfisch said. She added that if the country behind the Holocaust is now one that welcomes the descendants of the victims, “that’s a good thing.”
But Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who lived through the horrors of the Holocaust, remained skeptical and pessimistic.
“Jewish people never feel secure,” she said to her daughter and grandson, reminding them of her own past. “I had German nationality — it did not buy me security.”

Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders

In this courtroom sketch from left to right, defense lawyer James Miglin, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP)
Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to eight murders

  • A psychiatric assessment after his first run-in with the law in 2001 said he likely harbored “underlying resentments” but concluded that he was not dangerous
OTTAWA: A Canadian landscaper on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the murders of eight men with links to Toronto’s gay community and the mutilation of their bodies, most of them chopped up and hidden inside planters.
The plea entered by Bruce McArthur, 67, was a surprise — he had been scheduled to stand trial next year.
He now faces the likelihood of life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to start on February 4, when family and friends of the victims will have an opportunity to describe how the killings affected their lives.
The case shocked all of Canada, and especially the gay community. It sparked a massive investigation in Toronto, the country’s largest city, at dozens of properties where McArthur had worked.
“Bruce McArthur has pled guilty,” Homicide Detective David Dickinson told reporters outside the courtroom. “It’s the right outcome.”
“Unfortunately, we can never bring these men back. But I’m hoping we can start bringing closure to the families and the communities,” he said, describing the “long and traumatic process” to bring McArthur to justice.
McArthur was arrested in January 2018.
Body parts of seven of the victims were found hidden inside large planters that McArthur stored at a client’s home in midtown Toronto.
The remains of an eighth victim were later discovered in a ravine behind the property.
The victims in the case were McArthur’s former lover, two Afghan immigrants, two refugees from Sri Lanka and another from Iran, a Turkish national, and a homeless sex worker.
All went missing from 2010 to 2017.
Karen Fraser — the owner of the home where McArthur stored his planters, and who had casually met two of the victims — said she is “haunted” by the case.
“Terrible things were done,” she said. “To me, he’s evil.”

Prosecutor Michael Cantlon described to the court how McArthur had “staged” the corpses of his victims and photographed them, according to local reports. He also kept mementos such as jewelry and a notebook.
The murders were “sexual in nature,” according to an agreed statement of facts.
The court document said police uncovered a duffle bag containing duct tape, a surgical glove, rope, zip ties, a bungee cord, and syringes — evidence pointing to some of the victims being tied up, confined and sexually assaulted prior to their deaths.
Authorities also located a calendar belonging to McArthur’s boyfriend which had the entry “Bruce” on the day in June 2017 that he went missing, as well as video surveillance footage of the victim getting into McArthur’s van, where a murder weapon was also found.
Few other details of the crimes were revealed in court documents.
“We will never get all the answers... unless (McArthur) decides to give us that information,” commented Haran Vijayanath of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention.
In a statement, Toronto mayor John Tory called McArthur “a monster who preyed on the city.”

McArthur first came under suspicion in September 2017 in connection with the disappearance of his lover Andrew Kinsman, but police at first rejected suggestions that a serial killer was prowling Toronto’s Gay Village neighborhood.
Last January, police made a quick decision to enter McArthur’s apartment and arrest him when they saw a young man enter his home. They found the man tied up on a bed, but unharmed.
McArthur had not acknowledged his sexual orientation until he was in his 40s. He suddenly left his wife and two children and moved to Toronto in 1997, where he became well known within the gay community.
A psychiatric assessment after his first run-in with the law in 2001 said he likely harbored “underlying resentments” but concluded that he was not dangerous.
McArthur was convicted of beating a male prostitute with a metal pipe but did not serve prison time. He was later granted a pardon, wiping the conviction from the official record until Canadian media went to court to have the documents unsealed.
Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator, has said the forensic probe into the killings was Toronto’s largest ever — excavations or searches were carried out at more than 75 properties in the Toronto area.
Police also looked at 15 cold cases dating back to 1975 for possible links to the accused, but Idsinga has said he does not believe more victims will be uncovered.
Many, including investigators, expressed relief that the case would not go to trial, sparing family and friends of the victims from having to hear the gruesome details of McArthur’s crimes.
The investigation, however, will continue into the foreseeable future, said Dickinson.

