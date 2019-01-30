You are here

  • Home
  • Venezuela’s Maduro offers to negotiate with opposition
﻿

Venezuela’s Maduro offers to negotiate with opposition

Handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro talking during a meeting with Venezuelan diplomats returning from the US, at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Juanary 28, 2019. (AFP/Venezuelan Presidency)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

Venezuela’s Maduro offers to negotiate with opposition

  • Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president last week and has urged citizens to challenge Maduro with walkouts
  • Russia is one of the staunchest supporters of Maduro and has offered to mediate
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
0

MOSCOW: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is willing to negotiate with the country’s opposition.
Maduro’s remarks in an interview with Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday came amid a dire political crisis in Venezuela. Opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president last week and has urged citizens to challenge Maduro with walkouts on Wednesday.
Maduro told RIA Novosti that he is “willing to sit down for talks with the opposition for the sake of Venezuela’s peace and its future.” Maduro said the talks could be held with mediation of other countries.
Russia is one of the staunchest supporters of Maduro and has offered to mediate.

Topics: Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Caracas

Related

0
World
US sanctions threaten Venezuela’s economy as Maduro eyes next move
0
World
Venezuela bars self-declared president Guaido from leaving country

Grenade attack kills two at southern Philippines mosque

In this photo provided by WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines, a police investigator examines the scene of a grenade attack of a Muslim mosque in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines early Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP)
Updated 30 January 2019
AFP
0

Grenade attack kills two at southern Philippines mosque

  • Rebels and the government in Manila have expressed hope the new so-called Bangsamoro area will finally draw the investment needed to pull the region from the brutal poverty that makes it a hotspot for radical recruitment
Updated 30 January 2019
AFP
0

MANILA: A grenade attack on a mosque in the troubled southern Philippines killed two people early Wednesday, authorities said, just days after a deadly Catholic cathedral bombing and a vote backing Muslim self-rule.
“A grenade was lobbed inside a mosque killing two persons and wounding another four,” regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Gerry Besana told AFP of the attack in Zamboanga City.
The victims were sleeping inside the mosque at the time of the attack on the insurgency-plagued island of Mindanao, which is home to the Philippines’ Muslim minority.
The blast comes as the country was on high alert after a cathedral bombing that killed 21 people at Sunday mass on the remote, Muslim-majority island of Jolo.
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the cathedral blast.
Philippine authorities initially said it was not a suicide attack, but on Tuesday President Rodrigo Duterte contradicted them saying one of the bombers had blown himself up outside the cathedral.
Besana told AFP it was too early to say whether the mosque blast was retaliation for the cathedral attack, adding police were hunting for those responsible.
The attacks have interrupted the joy spurred by voters’ decisive approval of giving Muslims in the south more control over their own affairs, which sparked hopes of quelling long-time separatist violence.
Rebels and the government in Manila have expressed hope the new so-called Bangsamoro area will finally draw the investment needed to pull the region from the brutal poverty that makes it a hotspot for radical recruitment.
However, hard-line factions aligned with IS were not part of the decades-long peace process with the nation’s largest separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, that culminated January 21 with the resounding approval of a new Muslim led-region in the south.
Jolo, which is home to hard-line Islamist factions, is the only area in the southern Philippines that voted against the Bangsamoro. Its leader came out publicly against the region and even asked the nation’s top court to halt the vote.
The grenade attack on Wednesday drew immediate condemnation from authorities.
“There is no redeeming such blasphemous murder. It is the highest form of cowardice and obscenity to attack people who at prayer,” said regional leader Mujiv Hataman.
“We call on people of all faiths... to come together to pray for peace.”
 

Topics: Zamboanga City Philippines

Related

0
Philippines vows to bring cathedral bombers to justice
Special 0
World
New Muslim-led region in Philippines to be created

Latest updates

Grenade attack kills two at southern Philippines mosque
0
Samir Rafi show puts surrealism in the spotlight
0
Amnesty urges travel sites to ban Israel settlement listings
0
Venezuela’s Maduro offers to negotiate with opposition
0
Al-Qaeda’s advance in northern Syria threatens fragile truce
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.