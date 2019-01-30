Jake Gyllenhaal finds art can kill in ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal plays a snooty art critic in Netflix Inc. movie “Velvet Buzzsaw,” a satirical thriller that turns bloody when he and others try to profit from the work of a recently deceased artist.
Gyllenhaal portrays Morf Vandewalt, a critic who starts seeing bizarre images in the paintings he is writing about.
The film, which debuts on Netflix on Friday, was written and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Gilroy, who also wrote and directed Gyllenhaal’s widely praised 2014 movie “Nightcrawler.”
