Sudanese opposition leader’s daughter detained: family

Sudan has been gripped by a wave of anti-government protests that began on Dec. 19. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 January 2019
Reuters
  • Two security vehicles arrived at Mariam’s home on Wednesday morning and took her away, according to a family member
  • Mariam, a medical doctor, is the deputy head of the opposition Umma Party which her father Sadiq Al-Mahdi heads
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Wednesday detained Mariam Sadiq Al-Mahdi, the daughter of a senior opposition leader who was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, her family said.
Two security vehicles arrived at Mariam’s home on Wednesday morning and took her away, her sister Rabah Sadiq Al-Mahdi told Reuters, a day after Sudan’s security chief ordered the release of dozens of detained protesters.
Mariam, a medical doctor, is the deputy head of the opposition Umma Party which her father Sadiq Al-Mahdi heads.
The interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
Sudan has been gripped by a wave of anti-government protests that began on Dec. 19. Rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed. The government puts the deathcount at 30.
Sadiq Al-Mahdi returned to Sudan last month from nearly a year in self-imposed exile and called for a democratic transition before thousands of supporters.
He was overthrown in 1989 by an alliance of Islamists and military commanders that still form the nucleus of President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir’s all-powerful National Congress Party.

Topics: Sudan

  • Juncker says he remains open to talking with May
  • British lawmakers voted Tuesday night to send May back to Brussels to seek a better exit deal
BRUSSELS: The chief of the European Union's executive arm says the Brexit deal the EU reached with Prime Minister Theresa May is the only deal on offer to Britain and will not be changed.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told EU lawmakers Wednesday that the legally binding withdrawal agreement agreed to late last year "remains the best and only deal possible."
Juncker says he remains open to talking with May and "I will listen to her ideas, but I will also be extremely clear about the position of the European Union."
Juncker said: "The debate and votes in the House of Commons yesterday do not change that. The withdrawal agreement will not be negotiated."
British lawmakers voted Tuesday night to send May back to Brussels to seek a better exit deal.
He said London's view of what needs revising in the agreement is still unclear to him, the likelihood of Britain leaving without a deal has increased since Tuesday's votes in the British Parliament.

Topics: Brexit UK EU European Union Theresa may Europe

