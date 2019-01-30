Taliban not looking to rule Afghanistan alone

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for the Taliban says they are not seeking a monopoly on power in a future administration in Afghanistan but are looking for ways to co-exist with Afghan institutions.
Wednesday’s remarks by Shaheen Suhail are the most conciliatory comments to date from the extremist militant group. He provided them to The Associated Press in an audio message from Qatar, where the Taliban maintain an office.
Suhail says that once US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban want to live with other Afghans, “tolerate one another and start life like brothers.”
He says: “We believe in an inclusive Afghan world, where all Afghans can see themselves in it.”
Suhail’s remarks come as the US envoy tasked with resolving Afghanistan’s 17-year war has reported progress in his talks with the Taliban.
