‘Gaza:’ An uplifting study of a land in turmoil

The Six: European Film Festival in Lebanon

DUBAI: The 25th anniversary of the European Film Festival in Lebanon is currently taking place till February 4th. We take a look at some of the film that will be screening throughout the festival.



Daphne — UNITED KINGDOM

A young woman caught in the daily rush of her modern life, too busy to see she is unhappy, is forced to confront a needed change in her life when she saves the life of a shopkeeper.

Maria (and everybody else) – SPAIN

Ever since her mum died, Maria has taken care of her father and her siblings. When her father announces his new marriage, Maria’s world crashing down.



Dogman – ITALY

Marcello is a mannered dog groomer who commits minor crimes for Simoncino, a former boxer who terrorizes the neighborhood. Simoncino’s abuse brings Marcello to his breaking point, making him take matters into his own hands.

Kazantzakis – GREECE

The true story of the greatest Greek author of the 20th century, Nikos Kazantzakis. In his existential search around the world to implement the ideas of Christ and Buddha in real life.

Love Revisited – NETHERLANDS

After their forty-year old son suddenly dies, two divorced sixty-year olds see each other again after many years. They find comfort with each other and their old romance returns while they try to keep it a secret from their family.

Cold War – POLAND

Cold War is a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatally mismatched and yet fatefully condemned to each other.