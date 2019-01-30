You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing shares jump as profits rise, targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019
﻿

Boeing shares jump as profits rise, targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019

The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States. (File Photo/Reuters)
Updated 30 January 2019
Reuters
0

Boeing shares jump as profits rise, targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019

  • Boeing’s shares rose 6.4 percent to $388.25 in early trading
  • Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s performance provides a “firm platform”
Updated 30 January 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Boeing shares jumped on Wednesday as the world’s largest planemaker raised its profit and cash flow expectations for 2019 amid a boom in air travel, while indicating it had overcome supplier delays that snarled production last year.
Chicago-based Boeing said it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial aircraft in 2019, up from 806 aircraft it delivered last year, which kept it ahead of rival Airbus SE for the seventh straight year.
Investors closely watch the number of planes Boeing turns over to airlines and leasing firms in a year for hints on the company’s cash flow and revenue.
Boeing’s shares rose 6.4 percent to $388.25 in early trading , helping lift US stock futures.
Boeing raised its full-year core earnings per share forecast to $19.90-$20.10 from $14.90-$15.10, and revenue to a range of $109.5 billion to $111.5 billion, from $98 billion to $100 billion, fueled by strong volume across its commercial, military and services businesses.
Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s performance provides a “firm platform” to further invest in new innovation as the aviation industry is awaiting a 2019 decision on whether Boeing will move ahead with a new mid-sized aircraft dubbed NMA.
It also said the first all-new 777X widebody flight test airplane completed final body join and power-on, and the program remains on track for flight testing this year and first delivery in 2020.
The company forecast operating cash flow between $17 billion and $17.5 billion in 2019, compared with cash flow of $15.32 billion in 2018, and above analysts’ average estimate of $16.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
It expected 2019 core earnings between $19.90 per share and $20.10 per share, and revenue between $109.5 billion and $111.5 billion.
Those numbers indicate that the fuselage and engine delays at suppliers that dominated last year are largely behind Boeing. Even so, production logjams dragged down quarterly free cash flow to $2.45 billion, below the previous year.
Boeing’s core earnings rose to $5.48 per share in the fourth quarter, from $5.07 per share a year earlier, and came in above Wall Street’s estimate of $4.57 per share.
Quarterly revenue rose 14.4 percent to $28.34 billion, above analysts’ average expectation of $26.87 billion. Boeing’s 2018 revenue surpassed $100 billion for the first time in its 102-year history.

Topics: business economy Boeing aviation

Related

0
Business & Economy
Japanese airline ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes
0
Business & Economy
Embraer signs agreement to sell commercial division to Boeing

Saudi Arabia’s 30 biggest stocks to gain global exposure

Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s 30 biggest stocks to gain global exposure

  • Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan: Today’s launch of the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index (MT30) is a significant step forward in facilitating the creation of a derivatives market for Saudi Arabia
  • The MT30 will provide investors with a useful benchmark of the largest liquid companies in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 January 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s aim to boost foreign investment in the $496 billion Tadawul stock exchange has taken a leap forward with the launch of a new index of the Kingdom’s biggest publicly traded companies.
Top index provider MSCI has teamed up with the Saudi Stock Exchange, known locally as the Tadawul, to launch the tradeable MSCI Tadawul 30 Index.
“Today’s launch of the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index (MT30) is a significant step forward in facilitating the creation of a derivatives market for Saudi Arabia and advancement of the Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program,” said Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of Tadawul.
He also revealed there were “additional derivatives launches in the pipeline,” that were expected to create “new opportunities for investors to diversify risk and broaden exposure to the Saudi market.”
The index will provide investors with a useful benchmark of the largest liquid companies in Saudi Arabia and serve as the basis for development of a Saudi-listed index futures contract, MSCI and Tadawul said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
A string of US interest rate rises in 2018 hammered emerging markets which suffered huge losses. But a slowdown in expected interest rate tightening may benefit some emerging markets as international capital seeks new investment bright spots, say analysts.

 

Middle Eastern funds are expected to target Saudi and Kuwaiti stocks this year but are more cautious about other regional markets, according to a Reuters poll.
However some countries, including in the Middle East, remain exposed to high levels of dollar denominated borrowing which could affect sentiment negatively.
“The countries that have borrowed in dollars are the countries that are most exposed,” James McCormack, the Hong Kong-based global head of sovereign and supranational group at Fitch, told Bloomberg in an interview this week.
Saudi Arabia’s new index will initially compromise the 30 companies with the largest market capitalization on the Tadawul. It will be rebalanced four times a year, and the number of securities may vary within a range of 25-35 securities to reflect changes in the underlying market, the pair said.
Individual companies are capped at a maximum 15 percent weighting in the index.
The launch coincides with Saudi Arabia joining the key MSCI Emerging Markets Index
Plans for the tradeable index were first revealed last September — three months after MSCI announced the planned classification of Saudi Arabia as an emerging market.
The Kingdom will enter the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in two phases this year, with the first phase planned to coincide with MSCI’s semi-annual index review in June.
“We have seen increasing demand by institutional investors for tradeable indexes that can serve as the basis for liquid instruments to access equity markets globally,” said Robert Ansari, the regional head of MSCI.

FACTOID

Saudi Arabia has the largest market capitalization in the region and is ranked the 24th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Saudi stock exchange

Related

0
Business & Economy
After MSCI upgrade, Tadawul chief turns to the next challenge for Saudi Arabia
Special 0
Business & Economy
Tadawul earnings surge in ‘pivotal year’ for Saudi stock market

Latest updates

400 smart buses to transport pilgrims, Makkah residents starting 2020
0
Lebanese minister’s tweet suggests formation of new govt
0
US security aid to Palestinians ends today; envoys seek workaround
0
Irish PM Varadkar rejects May’s plans to change backstop
0
New pro Othman Almulla predicts Saudi International is just the start for golf in the Kingdom
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.