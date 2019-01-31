You are here

Petro Rabigh developments impress foreign diplomats in Saudi Arabia

Foreign diplomats and their wives during a trip to Petro Rabigh complex. (Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 31 January 2019
Ruba Obaid
  • The aim of the visit was to introduce the diplomats to the Kingdom’s industrial, economic and cultural achievements
RABIGH: Diplomats from 65 countries were invited with their spouses to join a one-day trip on Tuesday to the Petro Rabigh complex.

On the trip, organized by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, they were introduced to the company’s most important features, its operational capabilities, and regional and global developments in refining and petrochemicals.

The aim of the visit was to introduce the diplomats “to the Kingdom’s industrial, economic and cultural achievements,” Eyad Ajaj, manager of public and government affairs at Petro Rabigh, told Arab News. 

“More importantly,” the trip aimed “to make them familiar with areas of investment in the Kingdom, especially in the petrochemical sector, in order to encourage their companies to invest in Saudi Arabia, where we have raw materials and good-quality petrochemicals,” he said. The diplomats “represent their countries, so they’ll convey these good impressions of Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The trip began with a tour of the Petro Rabigh industrial complex. With the help of the world’s largest single-phase integrated refining and petrochemicals complex, Petro Rabigh yields 140 million barrels of petroleum-based products and 5 million tons of petrochemical products per year. 

Petro Rabigh, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical, is the Middle East’s first producer of several petrochemical products and the sole producer of propylene oxide. This provides tremendous opportunities for local and international investors.

The diplomats visited the Petro Rabigh Plastic Technical Center, and were received by Ajaj and the company’s CEO Nasser Al-Mahasher. 

Ajaj delivered a presentation about the company’s history, achievements and future plans, and answered the guests’ questions. 

The trip ended with an outdoor dinner buffet of traditional food from western Saudi Arabia, as well as singing and dancing by a Saudi folklore band from the city of Taif. 

Egyptian Consul General Dr. Hazem Ramadan thanked the Saudi Foreign Ministry for organizing the trip, and Petro Rabigh officials for facilitating it and receiving the guests. 

“It was a great honor to know the statistics about the achievements of Petro Rabigh, and the important role played by the company in the Saudi economy and the Arab economy in general,” he told Arab News. 

“We wish the project leaders success, expansion, prosperity and progress, and to achieve the ambitious plans that we learned about today.”

South African Consul General Shoayb Casoo told Arab News: “The whole plant of Petro Rabigh is quite impressive. It’s good to see the Saudis making this in the Kingdom, and making it successful. This shows a company and a country that are ambitious, confident and well-geared for the international market.”

Saudi Arabia accounts for half of South Africa’s oil imports, he said. “We have a growing commercial relationship with the Kingdom, and we’re seeing Saudi Arabia investing in South Africa, so the relationship is mutually beneficial,” he added.

“There was an announcement in July last year, during a state visit, that Saudi Arabia will build a refinery in South Africa, and about two weeks ago a memorandum of understanding was signed … to start the process of building the refinery. There’s also talk of Saudi Arabia building a storage capacity in South Africa,” Casoo said.

“It would be a good foundation for the Kingdom to grow in the whole of Africa while using South Africa as a base.”

Revati Raman Paudel, acting consul general of Nepal, told Arab News: “This trip was really enjoyable for us. At the same time, we came to know the Saudi economic strategy when starting this business.”

He said: “When I saw this power base I found it very interesting, and I’ll share what I saw with my government for investment in petrochemicals.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi anti-corruption crackdown recovers $107 billion in assets

Updated 31 January 2019
Arab News
  • More than SR400 billion ($107bn) was “retrieved to the state treasury"
  • Settlements were reached with 87 of those accused after they confessed
RIYADH: Saudi investigators have recovered assets worth more than $106 billion in an anti-corruption crackdown ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The funds are in the form of property, companies, cash and other assets surrendered by  senior princes, ministers and top businessmen who were under investigation.

In the anti-corruption campaign launched in November 2017, many of the Kingdom’s economic and political elite were detained in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel for nearly three months.

The government summoned 381 people, although some appeared only as witnesses to give evidence. 

A comprehensive review was conducted of the case against each of those detained, under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor, and each was presented with the allegations against them.

Settlements were reached with 87 people who confessed to the charges against them, the royal court said. 

The public prosecutor refused to settle the cases of 56 people because of existing criminal charges against them. Eight people refused to reach a settlement, and have been referred to public prosecution for further action under the law.

Everyone who was detained but not indicted on charges related to corruption has been released, the court said.

The anti-corruption committee set up by the crown prince submitted its report to King Salman on Wednesday. It said it had now completed its work, and asked for the king’s permission to cease operations.

The king agreed, and thanked the committee and the crown prince for their efforts.

King Salman pledged that the Kingdom would “continue its efforts to preserve integrity, combat corruption, and empower law enforcement and other relevant state bodies so that they are able to effectively practice their role in preserving public funds.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia corruption King Salman

