You are here

  • Home
  • Purported hackers stole US evidence to discredit Mueller probe
﻿

Purported hackers stole US evidence to discredit Mueller probe

Protesters calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump demonstrate in front of the Trump International Hotel on January 29, 2019 in New York City. Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller's investigation on Trump and Russian election interference is close to wrapping up. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2019
SARAH N. LYNCH | REUTERS
0

Purported hackers stole US evidence to discredit Mueller probe

  • Mueller had indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies with tampering in 2016 to support then-Republican candidate Donald Trump
  • One of those officers is businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, known in Russia as “Putin’s cook"
Updated 31 January 2019
SARAH N. LYNCH | REUTERS
0
WASHINGTON: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said on Wednesday that self-proclaimed hackers in Russia stole evidence in an attempt to tarnish its investigation of a firm charged with funding a Russian propaganda campaign to interfere in the 2016 US election.
Prosecutors said in a court filing in Washington that a Twitter handle called @HackingRedstone came online last Oct. 22 to brag it had hacked some of the evidence in the case.
“We’ve got access to the Special Counsel Mueller’s probe database as we hacked Russian server with info from the Russian troll case,” the court document quoted the Twitter post as saying.
In February 2018, Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies with allegations of tampering in 2016 to support then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. In all, 34 people have pleaded guilty, been indicted or otherwise swept up in the broader inquiry.
The companies named in the indictment included the Internet Research Agency (IRA), known for its “trolling” on social media, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, which is said to have provided financial backing for the operation, and Concord Catering.
The Twitter account linked to an online file sharing portal which it said contained Mueller’s documents about the “IRA and Russian collusion“
“Enjoy the reading!” it added.
The data that appeared online was “altered and disseminated as part of a disinformation campaign aimed (apparently) at discrediting ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the US political system,” prosecutors wrote.
On the same day, a journalist contacted Mueller’s office to report receiving a Twitter message from someone who said they had hacked a Russian legal firm that had received the evidence from Concord’s US based law firm Reed Smith LLP.
The illicit activity outlined by prosecutors illustrates the concerns of US intelligence officials about continuing efforts by Russia to interfere in US politics.
The FBI has found no evidence that US servers were compromised, and the IP address of the account used to publish the materials originated in Russia, prosecutors said.
Concord Management is being prosecuted in Mueller’s investigation of US allegations that Moscow meddled in the American democratic process to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Mueller is also investigating whether there was any coordination between members of the Trump campaign and Moscow officials. The Kremlin denies election interference and President Trump denies there was any collusion, calling the inquiry a political witch hunt.
Wednesday’s filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia is the latest in a dispute between prosecutors and Concord’s American attorneys over how the defense team may share highly sensitive evidence with Concord’s Russian corporate officers.
One of those officers is businessman Evgeny Prigozhin, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and known in Russia as “Putin’s cook.”
In the indictment, prosecutors said Russian defendants adopted false online personas to push divisive messages, traveled to the United States to collect intelligence and orchestrated political rallies while posing as Americans. Prigozhin was one of the 13 people indicted.
He is not expected to appear in a US court because Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States. His company Concord did hire American lawyers, however, to fight the charges.
Prosecutors say they do not oppose allowing Concord’s corporate officers to see the evidence.
However, they fear US intelligence sources and methods could be compromised if the materials are not reviewed in the United States. They have asked the judge not to let Concord distribute the materials electronically to people in Russia.

India’s unemployment rate hit 45-year high in 2017/18

Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

India’s unemployment rate hit 45-year high in 2017/18

  • The unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent, the highest since 1972-73
  • The report showed that joblessness stood at 7.8 percent in urban areas compared with 5.3 parts in the countryside
Updated 7 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India’s unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-2018, the Business Standard newspaper on Thursday quoted a government survey as showing, in the latest setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi just months before a tightening election.
The assessment by the National Sample Survey Office conducted between July 2017-June 2018, showed the unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent, the highest since 1972-73, Business Standard reported.
The survey has become a political issue after the acting chairman and another member of the body that reviewed the job data resigned saying there was delay in its release.
The head of the government-funded National Statistical Commission P.C. Mohanan said on Wednesday that he and colleague J. Meenakshi were unhappy at the non-publication of jobs data that had been due for release in December and alleged interference by other state agencies over backdated GDP data.
Business Standard said the report showed that joblessness stood at 7.8 percent in urban areas compared with 5.3 parts in the countryside.
The data is significant because this was the first comprehensive assessment of India’s employment situation conducted after Modi’s decision in November 2016 to withdraw most of the country’s banknotes from circulation overnight, the report said.
India’s economy has been expanding by 7 percent plus annually — the fastest pace among major economies — but the uneven growth has meant there are not enough jobs created for millions of young Indians entering the workforce each year. This has put pressure on Modi as he seeks to retain power in a general election due by May.
Earlier this month, the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, a leading independent think-tank, said the country lost as many as 11 million jobs last year.

Topics: India

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Indian community in Saudi Arabia celebrates 70th Republic Day
0
World
Swine flu outbreak kills 76 in India

Latest updates

India’s unemployment rate hit 45-year high in 2017/18
0
Kabul control slips in Afghanistan amid US talks with Taliban
0
US secretly ships Cold War-era plutonium to Nevada
0
Military ‘crucial’ to ousting Maduro: Venezuela opposition chief
0
Canada condemns Netflix for using rail disaster images
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.