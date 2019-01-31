You are here

Venezuela's protesters urge military to reject Maduro

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas on January 30, 2019. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
Venezuela's protesters urge military to reject Maduro

  • People took to the streets in the capital Caracas and various other cities
  • Venezuela's political upheaval has left millions in poverty
Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
CARACAS: Thousands of opposition protesters, led by Venezuela’s self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido, on Wednesday called on the armed forces to abandon President Nicolas Maduro and allow humanitarian aid into the crisis-wracked country.
People took to the streets in the capital Caracas and various other cities, banging pots, blowing whistles and horns, and carrying banners that read: “Armed forces, regain your dignity,” “Maduro usurper,” “Guaido, president” and “No to the dictatorship.”
“Don’t shoot people who are making demands also for your family,” Guaido said in a message to the military delivered from the central university in Caracas.
The 35-year-old National Assembly president, an engineer by training, is attempting to force the 56-year-old Maduro from power so he can set up a transitional government and hold new presidential elections.
Guaido quickly earned the support of the United States and several Latin American countries. Six major European nations have told Maduro to call those elections by the weekend or they too will recognize Guaido.
“Large protests all across Venezuela today against Maduro. The fight for freedom has begun!” US President Donald Trump tweeted after speaking with Guaido.
The political upheaval has exacerbated the general disarray in Venezuela, which has the world’s largest proven oil reserves but has suffered an economic meltdown marked by hyperinflation and shortages of basic necessities.
Millions have been left in poverty, while 2.3 million more have fled the country, unleashing a migration crisis in South America.
Wednesday’s protest, a two-hour strike, aimed to “demand that the armed forces side with the people” after bloody clashes following protests last week left more than 40 people dead and 850 incarcerated.
Earlier, Maduro had earlier tried to rally the armed forces himself, meeting with 2,500 soldiers in the capital and calling for “unity” while hitting out at military “mercenaries.”
He accused the “oligarchy” in neighboring Colombia of being behind an attempt by military deserters to drive a wedge between him and the armed forces — which are key to his hold on power.
He has also cracked down on the foreign media working in Venezuela. Two French reporters have been detained and two Chilean journalists were deported Wednesday.
“Do you want a puppet of the gringos to govern Venezuela?” Maduro asked the soldiers, referring to Guaido.
They responded with a resounding: No!“
Colombia on Wednesday barred entry to more than 200 people linked to Maduro’s regime.

Punitive measures
Earlier this week, the United States slapped oil sanctions on Maduro’s regime in an attempt to starve the government of its funding.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned American businesses not to “deal in gold, oil, or other Venezuelan commodities being stolen from the Venezuelan people by the Maduro mafia.”
In an interview with the German daily Bild, Guaido called on EU countries to impose additional sanctions on Maduro’s government.
The punitive measures could deprive Maduro’s regime of 80 percent of its liquidity, analysts said, leaving many citizens worried about how they will cope.
“We’re working to bring in humanitarian aid as soon as possible,” said Guaido.
Another mass opposition street demonstration is planned for Saturday, alongside a parallel pro-regime march.
In an interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti agency, Maduro said he was willing to negotiate with the opposition and even offered to bring forward legislative elections — though dismissed the idea of a new presidential poll.
“If imperialists want new elections, let them wait until 2025,” he said.
The European Union, US and many Latin American countries joined the opposition in dismissing the legitimacy of the election Maduro won in May.
Although in opposition hands since 2015, the National Assembly has been sidelined since 2016 as the Supreme Court — dominated by regime loyalists — annuls its every decision.
Elections would merely give Maduro the chance to regain control of the National Assembly.

"Blood all over his hands"
Guaido launched a direct challenge to Maduro’s authority last week when he declared himself acting president.
He knows, though, that he must convince the military to switch sides in order to dislodge Maduro, a former bus driver.
Last week, a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro. Venezuela’s military attache to Washington deserted the president on Saturday.
But for now, the military high command remains loyal to Maduro.
The US has urged Venezuela’s armed forces to “accept the peaceful, democratic and constitutional transfer of power,” and has refused to rule out military intervention.
But Maduro said Trump would have “blood all over his hands” if violence breaks out in the country.
Mexico and Uruguay announced they would convene an international conference for “neutral” countries to discuss the crisis in Montevideo on February 7, in response to a call from UN chief Antonio Guterres to “initiate dialogue.”
They said they expected around 10 states to attend, but did not name them.

Topics: Venexuela Juan Guaido Nicolas Maduro

Indonesia to challenge 'discriminative' EU directive on palm oil

Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

Indonesia to challenge 'discriminative' EU directive on palm oil

Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia intends to challenge an EU directive on renewable energy at the World Trade Organization, arguing the plan to curb the use of crops that cause deforestation will unfairly target palm oil, a senior Indonesian official told Reuters.
The world’s top producer of the oil is also reviewing its relations with the European Union over the issue and urging other Southeast Asian nations to defer plans to upgrade EU ties, said Mahendra Siregar, special staff at the foreign ministry.
The EU directive, known as RED II, aims to stop the use of crops that cause deforestation in transportation fuel by 2030. Environmentalists blame a rapid expansion of Indonesian palm plantations for a massive clearance of forests that were home to endangered tigers, orang-utans and elephants.
A challenge from Indonesia on the policy would escalate its efforts to safeguard sales to its second-biggest palm oil market. The EU accounted for around 15 percent of Indonesia’s total palm exports of more than $15 billion last year.
Siregar said palm oil will be labelled a “high risk” crop — indicating its potential to result in deforestation — in an act attached to RED II due to be issued in early February. Indonesia will challenge both RED II and the act at the WTO’s dispute settlement body after it is issued, he said.
The WTO body can order members to remove any trade barriers if it finds that the policies breach free trade rules.
A government document outlining Indonesia’s stance on the EU policy and reviewed by Reuters said the method used to assess “Indirect Land Use Change” (ILUC), which aims to measure the risk of unintended carbon emissions, was not internationally recognized and not applicable in a tropical region.
“The criteria listed in ILUC gives advantages to local European Union commodities such as rapeseed oil,” it said.
Indonesia letter to ASEAN
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a letter to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that developments in the EU hurting the interests of ASEAN palm oil-producing states have caused it to defer “elevation of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations to a strategic level.”
The Jan. 14 letter, also reviewed by Reuters, urged other members of ASEAN to follow suit.
“All Indonesia-EU relationships will be overviewed related to that discriminative policy by the EU,” Siregar said.
Asked about the letter, a spokesman at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta said: “It is up to the member states to decide.”
Rafael de Bustamante Tello, first counsellor at the EU embassy in Jakarta, said: “The EU considers the RED II to be in line with the EU’s international commitments, including its WTO obligations.”
The European Commission will make sure “achievement of the EU’s renewable energy goals goes hand in hand with the fair and rules-based international trade regime that we so strongly defend,” he said.
De Bustamante also said that during an EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting in Brussels last week the two blocs decided to form a new joint working group to address issues related to palm oil.
In January last year, the WTO ruled in favor of Indonesia on several challenges to anti-dumping duties that the EU had imposed on its biodiesel exports. The duties had effectively stopped the trade, but exporters were able to resume shipments to Europe around April.
Palm oil, mainly produced in Indonesia and Malaysia, is used as feedstock for biofuels as well as being used in a wide variety of goods, ranging from food to soap.

Topics: palm oil Indonesia

