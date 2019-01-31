Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

New pro Othman Almulla predicts Saudi International is just the start for golf in the Kingdom

LONDON: It is only a matter of time before a Saudi Arabian golfer is ranked in the world’s top 100. That is the “bold” prediction of Othman Almulla, who makes his professional debut at the Saudi International today.

The event, taking place at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, has already changed people’s perceptions of the country’s standing in the sport — enticing four of the world’s top five players to compete tends to do that.

But for Almulla, the real effect of the European Tour’s first visit to the Kingdom will be less about multimillionaire stars, such as Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson, making headlines and more about the long-term benefit their presence will have on golf’s development in the country.

“You will see massive growth in the game of golf after this event,” Almulla told Arab News. “The opportunities are there for young players now and the sky is the limit. New countries are making inroads. Look at Haotong Li, who is breaking down barriers for China. It’s a bold call, I know, but it is only a matter of time before a top player comes out of Saudi Arabia.”

Almulla is making history this week by becoming the first Saudi to turn pro.



If there is an example of why Almulla might be proved correct, it is the 32-year-old himself. And it is fitting that Saudi Arabia’s first foray into “big-time” golf also marks the date when Almulla becomes the country’s first professional golfer.

Having played in the Dubai Desert Classic in 2007, in the same field as Tiger Woods, he is no stranger to big tournaments. But he admitted that turning pro and teeing it up in his home country the same week is a whole different ball game.

“Making my pro debut in Saudi Arabia is a dream come true,” Almulla said. “Ever since I played in the Dubai Desert Classic I wanted to rub shoulders with the best in the world week in, week out, not just for that week.”

By his own admission the journey to his professional debut has been far from smooth, but having made the leap Almulla is determined to learn as much as he can, starting today.

“I have been on the range with the best in golf, without a doubt,” he said. “Every golfer has something to admire. Dustin, Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose — they are all inspirational, and have all faced trials and tribulations.

“I have been trying to be a sponge for the whole week, to learn as much as possible. I can take things away from this week that can set me up on my professional career.”

DeChambeau, Rose, Garcia and Koepka are just four of the stars set to tee it up on the Red Sea coast.



The excitement of turning pro in your own country would doubtless be enough to make anyone giddy and prone to bullish predictions of how they might fare. But Almulla’s focus is not on finishing in a particular position.

“Golf is a fickle sport, so the goal is to trust my process and do my best, and the results will fall where they fall.”

As someone who has played the Royal Greens course several times — a lot more than the rest of the field this week — Almulla is better placed than most to predict the inaugural winner.

“It is wide open. Being on the coast of the Red Sea, it can get very windy. So if it blows, it’s anyone’s tournament,” he said.

“The guys who can control the golf ball and control the flight will score the best. There will be opportunities for everyone to score — that is the beauty of this course.”

Almulla will take his first shot as a professional alongside four-time Major champion Ernie Els and Britain’s Andy Sullivan. Of his threeball he said: “I couldn’t be more delighted. I’ve been lucky to meet Ernie and he is such a top guy, one of the greatest in the history of the game. And Andy is a class guy.”