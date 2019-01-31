You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan’s Bashir says border with Eritrea, shut for a year, reopens
﻿

Sudan’s Bashir says border with Eritrea, shut for a year, reopens

Sudan closed the border in early January, 2018, after Bashir announced a six-month state of emergency in the regions of Kassala and North Kurdufan. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2019
Reuters
0

Sudan’s Bashir says border with Eritrea, shut for a year, reopens

Updated 31 January 2019
Reuters
0

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country was reopening its border with Eritrea, which has been shut for about a year.
Sudan closed the border in early January, 2018, after Bashir announced a six-month state of emergency in the regions of Kassala and North Kurdufan to help combat the trafficking of weapons and foodstuffs.
"I announce here, from Kassala, that we are opening the border with Eritrea because they are our brothers and our people. Politics will not divide us," Bashir said in televised remarks before scores of supporters in the town of Kassala, which is near the border in eastern Sudan.
As Bashir was speaking in the remote town, the Sudanese Professionals' Association, a union that has led calls for demonstrations against his rule, called for fresh protests across several Sudanese cities on Thursday afternoon.
Sudan has been rocked by near-daily anti-government protests since Dec. 19, in which rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed. The government puts the death toll at 30.
Bashir struck a defiant tone in Kassala on Thursday about the protests.
"Changing the government and changing the president will not be through WhatsApp nor Facebook, but will be through the ballot box," he said. "This is our pledge and commitment before the Sudanese people...The decision is your right, the masses of the Sudanese people."

Topics: Eritrea Sudan Eritrea

Related

0
Middle-East
Trump slams ‘naive’ intelligence services over Iran threat

Lebanese leaders agree new government

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lebanese leaders agree new government

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanese leaders reached a deal on Thursday to set up a new unity government, three political sources from different factions said, ending nine months of wrangling over how to share out cabinet portfolios in the heavily indebted state.
It will be the third government led by the Western-backed Saad Al-Hariri, who has vowed to carry out economic reforms needed to put public finances on a sustainable path and to unlock billions in funding to boost low growth.
The government will be announced on Thursday, the sources said. Ali Hassan Khalil will stay on as finance minister, a senior official said.
Negotiations on the new national unity government including Lebanon's main political blocs began after a May 6 election, in which allies of the Iranian-backed Shiite group Hezbollah gained ground.
While Lebanon's economy and financial system have shown resilience during previous periods of political paralysis, investor concerns have been reflected of late in bond prices and the costs of insuring against debt default.

Topics: Lebanon Saad Al-Hariri government

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Lebanese minister’s tweet suggests formation of new govt
0
Middle-East
Lebanon urges return of refugees to Syria

Latest updates

Saudi-UAE business forum kicks off in Riyadh
0
Lebanese leaders agree new government
0
Toymaker Lego to open 80 new shops in China this year
0
Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters rally in Khartoum
0
UN may push back Libya election conference
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.