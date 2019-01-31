You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia to challenge ‘discriminative’ EU directive on palm oil
﻿

Indonesia to challenge ‘discriminative’ EU directive on palm oil

Palm oil, mainly produced in Indonesia and Malaysia, is used as feedstock for biofuels as well as being used in a wide variety of goods, ranging from food to soap. (File/Reuters)
Updated 31 January 2019
Reuters
0

Indonesia to challenge ‘discriminative’ EU directive on palm oil

Updated 31 January 2019
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia intends to challenge an EU directive on renewable energy at the World Trade Organization, arguing the plan to curb the use of crops that cause deforestation will unfairly target palm oil, a senior Indonesian official told Reuters.
The world’s top producer of the oil is also reviewing its relations with the European Union over the issue and urging other Southeast Asian nations to defer plans to upgrade EU ties, said Mahendra Siregar, special staff at the foreign ministry.
The EU directive, known as RED II, aims to stop the use of crops that cause deforestation in transportation fuel by 2030. Environmentalists blame a rapid expansion of Indonesian palm plantations for a massive clearance of forests that were home to endangered tigers, orang-utans and elephants.
A challenge from Indonesia on the policy would escalate its efforts to safeguard sales to its second-biggest palm oil market. The EU accounted for around 15 percent of Indonesia’s total palm exports of more than $15 billion last year.
Siregar said palm oil will be labelled a “high risk” crop — indicating its potential to result in deforestation — in an act attached to RED II due to be issued in early February. Indonesia will challenge both RED II and the act at the WTO’s dispute settlement body after it is issued, he said.
The WTO body can order members to remove any trade barriers if it finds that the policies breach free trade rules.
A government document outlining Indonesia’s stance on the EU policy and reviewed by Reuters said the method used to assess “Indirect Land Use Change” (ILUC), which aims to measure the risk of unintended carbon emissions, was not internationally recognized and not applicable in a tropical region.
“The criteria listed in ILUC gives advantages to local European Union commodities such as rapeseed oil,” it said.
Indonesia letter to ASEAN
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a letter to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that developments in the EU hurting the interests of ASEAN palm oil-producing states have caused it to defer “elevation of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations to a strategic level.”
The Jan. 14 letter, also reviewed by Reuters, urged other members of ASEAN to follow suit.
“All Indonesia-EU relationships will be overviewed related to that discriminative policy by the EU,” Siregar said.
Asked about the letter, a spokesman at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta said: “It is up to the member states to decide.”
Rafael de Bustamante Tello, first counsellor at the EU embassy in Jakarta, said: “The EU considers the RED II to be in line with the EU’s international commitments, including its WTO obligations.”
The European Commission will make sure “achievement of the EU’s renewable energy goals goes hand in hand with the fair and rules-based international trade regime that we so strongly defend,” he said.
De Bustamante also said that during an EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting in Brussels last week the two blocs decided to form a new joint working group to address issues related to palm oil.
In January last year, the WTO ruled in favor of Indonesia on several challenges to anti-dumping duties that the EU had imposed on its biodiesel exports. The duties had effectively stopped the trade, but exporters were able to resume shipments to Europe around April.
Palm oil, mainly produced in Indonesia and Malaysia, is used as feedstock for biofuels as well as being used in a wide variety of goods, ranging from food to soap.

Topics: palm oil Indonesia

Related

0
World
Indonesia flood, landslide death toll hits 70
Special 0
Pakistan
Government to introduce one-window facility for foreign, local investors

Thousands fired after garment industry protest in Bangladesh

Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

Thousands fired after garment industry protest in Bangladesh

  • The industry exports about $30 billion worth of garments a year, mainly to Europe and North America
  • One worker was killed and more than 50 were injured in clashes during the protests in the Ashulia, Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar areas
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
AP
0

DHAKA: More than 5,000 Bangladesh workers who demanded higher wages have been fired by factory owners, and hundreds face police charges in the world’s second-largest garment export industry after China, an activist said Thursday.
Kalpona Akter of the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity said the firings came after thousands of workers took to the streets earlier this month in and around Dhaka, the nation’s capital.
But an industry leader said Thursday that the dismissed workers were involved in vandalism or other crimes, or were laid off when factories closed because of business losses.
One worker was killed and more than 50 were injured in clashes during the protests in the Ashulia, Dhaka, Gazipur and Savar areas.
In November, the government increased the monthly minimum wage for garment workers to 8,000 takas ($96) from 5,300 takas ($63). But workers weren’t satisfied after having demanded more, along with the implementation of other benefits declared by the authorities. Unions and advocacy groups have demanded up to 16,000 takas ($193) as a minimum salary, but factory owners say they are under tremendous pressure to meet prices demanded by global brands.
The industry exports about $30 billion worth of garments a year, mainly to Europe and North America.
Akter said hundreds of workers are facing looting and vandalism charges and some have also been accused of attempted murder. More than 50 workers were arrested and many others have fled their rented homes in the industrial zones, she said.
“We came to know at least 5,000 workers have been sacked, but the actual figure by this time could be about 7,000,” she said. “Many workers are being harassed.”
The president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said he did not know the exact number of workers who have lost their jobs, and no innocent people were facing any legal trouble.
“Some of the workers were involved in vandalism, looting and other crimes,” association President Siddiqur Rahman told The Associated Press. “They will damage our factories, they will destroy very expensive equipment, they will smash our vehicles and beat our officials. Should not we report it to police? If you are the owner what would you do?“
He said the industry has a shortage of workers.
“Why should I sack my workers if my business is good, if I make money? We have huge bank loans, we have many other liabilities, why would an owner fire their workers without any genuine reasons?“
He said the situation is now under control.

Topics: Bangladesh Protests

Related

0
World
Bangladesh should ‘slow down’ Rohingya relocation, says UN official
0
World
Bangladesh opposition demands fresh polls as parliament convenes

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan hold Arab security talks
0
Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws
0
Times of Oman: PM Imran Khan keen on Oman visit, says Pakistan Foreign Minister
0
Vestnik Kavkaza: Russian Foreign Ministry: Pakistan seeks to closely cooperate with Russia
0
The Daily Telegraph: Polio Workers Trek Through Heavy Snow to Deliver Vaccines in Pakistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.