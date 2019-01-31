You are here

  • Home
  • World’s top two shipbuilders in deal to merge: Seoul
﻿

World’s top two shipbuilders in deal to merge: Seoul

Year after year, the top three shipbuilders churned out enormous cargo ships, oil tankers and offshore drilling rigs for shipping firms and energy giants around the world. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
0

World’s top two shipbuilders in deal to merge: Seoul

  • The world’s top three shipbuilders are South Korean, but the industry has been hammered in recent years
  • South Korea’s “Big Three” shipbuilders were once hailed as a major driver of the country’s export-reliant economy
Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
0

SEOUL: The world’s biggest shipbuilder, South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries, has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in ailing number two Daewoo from the government, Seoul said Thursday.
The world’s top three shipbuilders are South Korean — Samsung Heavy ranks third — but the industry has been hammered in recent years by overcapacity and plunging ship prices.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has struggled in particular and has repeatedly been bailed out by the government to avoid collapse, at a total cost of several billion dollars.
Hyundai Heavy itself announced net losses of 633 billion won ($569 million) for 2018 on Thursday, blaming higher steel costs and lower demand.
But the state-funded Korea Development Bank (KDB), which owns 55.7 percent of Daewoo, said Hyundai had agreed to take over its stake.
Rather than paying cash, the shipbuilder will split itself in two and issue KDB shares in a new holding company that will own Daewoo and most of Hyundai Heavy’s existing businesses.
The deal would further consolidate Hyundai Heavy’s position as the world’s largest shipbuilder, giving it more than 20 percent of the global market.
It will go through unless Samsung Heavy makes a better offer, KDB officials said, with a final decision expected in March.
South Korea’s “Big Three” shipbuilders were once hailed as a major driver of the country’s export-reliant economy — the world’s 11th largest.
Year after year, they churned out enormous cargo ships, oil tankers and offshore drilling rigs for shipping firms and energy giants around the world.
But a prolonged slump in oil prices and the global economic slowdown sapped demand for tankers and container ships, while overcapacity, regional rivalry and competition from cheaper Chinese shipbuilders squeezed profit margins.
Hyundai Heavy’s 2018 losses represented a significantly worse performance than the previous year, when it was 93.4 billion won in the red.
The shipbuilder said its acquisition of Daewoo was aimed at “boosting the competitive edge of South Korea’s shipbuilding industry by maximizing the synergy effect.”

Topics: South Korea

Related

0
World
South Korea’s first airborne fight against ‘Chinese’ pollution fails
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco plans to invest $1.6 billion in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank

Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

BARCELONA: Ride-hailing companies Uber and Cabify said they will stop operating in Barcelona after the regional government in northeastern Spain passed tighter regulations.
Uber said in a statement Thursday that the law requiring users of the ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand was “totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services.”
The regional government of Catalonia is imposing the restriction after taxi drivers went on strike for several days in Barcelona. The protest included taxi drivers blocking a major boulevard and trashing cars used by ride-hailing companies.
Cabify said that it is disappointed that authorities “gave in to the pressure and demands of the taxi sector.”
Taxi drivers are striking in Madrid for similar restrictions on ride-hailing services.

Topics: Uber cabify Barcelona Spain taxi

Related

Special 0
World
Buber picks up the taxi challenge on the streets of Kabul
0
Offbeat
In the fast lane: Female motortaxi drivers on the rise in Bangkok

Latest updates

Belgium’s Pieters leads the way in Saudi
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan hold Arab security talks
0
Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws
0
Times of Oman: PM Imran Khan keen on Oman visit, says Pakistan Foreign Minister
0
Vestnik Kavkaza: Russian Foreign Ministry: Pakistan seeks to closely cooperate with Russia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.