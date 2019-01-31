Times of Oman: PM Imran Khan keen on Oman visit, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

You are here

﻿

In this file photo, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses the media on his first day at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Aug. 20, 2018. (AFP/File)
January 30 – Times of Oman report by Madiha Asif states that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen on visiting Oman, said the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Talking exclusively to Times of Oman about when to expect the arrival of PM Khan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said: “I am here to lay the ground. I have been travelling in the region and engaging with the regional leadership, and PM Imran Khan is very keen on visiting Oman and other regional countries.”

January 30 – Vestnik Kavkaza states that Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said that the Pakistani partners have confirmed their determination to closely cooperate with Russia both on bilateral issues and on the Afghan settlement.

