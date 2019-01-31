Times of Oman: PM Imran Khan keen on Oman visit, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

January 30 – Times of Oman report by Madiha Asif states that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen on visiting Oman, said the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Talking exclusively to Times of Oman about when to expect the arrival of PM Khan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said: “I am here to lay the ground. I have been travelling in the region and engaging with the regional leadership, and PM Imran Khan is very keen on visiting Oman and other regional countries.”

