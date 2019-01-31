You are here

  • Home
  • Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws
﻿

Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

People walk between taxis blocking Gran Via street with their cars during a strike against the VTC regulation, in Barcelona, Spain, January 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 31 January 2019
AP
0

Uber, Cabify stop services in Barcelona due to tighter laws

Updated 31 January 2019
AP
0

BARCELONA: Ride-hailing companies Uber and Cabify said they will stop operating in Barcelona after the regional government in northeastern Spain passed tighter regulations.
Uber said in a statement Thursday that the law requiring users of the ride-hailing apps to contract services 15 minutes beforehand was “totally incompatible with the immediacy of on-demand services.”
The regional government of Catalonia is imposing the restriction after taxi drivers went on strike for several days in Barcelona. The protest included taxi drivers blocking a major boulevard and trashing cars used by ride-hailing companies.
Cabify said that it is disappointed that authorities “gave in to the pressure and demands of the taxi sector.”
Taxi drivers are striking in Madrid for similar restrictions on ride-hailing services.

Topics: Uber cabify Barcelona Spain taxi

Related

Special 0
World
Buber picks up the taxi challenge on the streets of Kabul
0
Offbeat
In the fast lane: Female motortaxi drivers on the rise in Bangkok

Ferrari profits, sales race ahead in 2018

Updated 31 January 2019
AP
0

Ferrari profits, sales race ahead in 2018

  • CEO Louis Camilleri also told analysts that Ferrari would discontinue licensing agreements this year for certain products
  • The carmaker said fourth-quarter profits rose %40 to €191 million
Updated 31 January 2019
AP
0

MILAN: Luxury sports car maker Ferrari announced Thursday that it will reveal five new models this year as part as of its new business plan, including a mid-engine hybrid supercar, as it aims to grow full-year revenues by 3%.
CEO Louis Camilleri also told analysts that Ferrari would discontinue licensing agreements this year for products that “we do not deem to be in keeping with our brand equity.”
Ferrari, based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, reported 2018 profits rose %46 to €787 million ($904 million), driven by a surge in V12 sales and vehicle personalization. Shipments rose %10 to 9,251 vehicles, while net revenues were flat at €3.4 billion.
Sales of 12-cylinder models rose by %20, led by the 812 Superfast, while sales of 8-cylinder models were up %8. Shipments improved across the globe, with double-digit increases posted in Europe and greater China.
The carmaker said fourth-quarter profits rose %40 to €191 million.
On the basis of the results, Ferrari set a forecast for %3 revenue growth to over €3.5 billion.
“This confidence is despite a backdrop of uncertainty and potential macro threats, including trade tensions, the China slowdown, Brexit, currency volatility and what the IMF recently euphemistically described as palpitations in financial markets,” Camilleri said, adding that the carmaker’s resilience was underpinned by a strong order book.
The five new models to be unveiled this year, including the hybrid supercar, would allow Ferrari to “penetrate new segments” and leverage pricing, he said. They are among 15 new models pledged by 2022.
Camilleri also said Ferrari would announce its licensing strategy in the third quarter.
“Walk into a Ferrari store today and it is obvious that some of the products do not fit our brand image and our luxury positioning,” Camilleri said. The new strategy, he said, will focus on premium products for customers, higher quality goods for Formula 1 fans and entertainment. He did not elaborate, but Ferrari already operates theme parks in Barcelona and Dubai.
Ferrari shares closed up %11 in Milan trading at €180.60.

Topics: Ferrari

Related

0
Sport
Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fear Ferrari ambush in Singapore
0
Offbeat
The moment a $280,000 Ferrari is crushed because UK police believed it was ‘probably’ stolen

Latest updates

Muslim World League condemns twin bombings in the Philippines 
0
FaceOf: Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of the Eastern Province
0
New online booking system for Dammam's King Abdul Aziz Port
0
Saudi Hajj ministry updates online portal for foreign pilgrims
0
Arab coalition targets Houthi drone storage site in Sanaa, asks civilians to stay away
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.