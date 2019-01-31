You are here

  • Home
  • Belgium’s Pieters leads the way in Saudi
﻿

Belgium’s Pieters leads the way in Saudi

Thomas Pieters, right, shot a seven-under-par 63 to lead, after the first round, at the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA. (Getty Images)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Belgium’s Pieters leads the way in Saudi

  • Pieters, a three-time European Tour winner, recorded seven birdies in a blemish-free first round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to hold a two-shot advantage
  • World Number One Justin Rose finished his first round at level par (70), while World Number Two and playing partner Brooks Koepka (69) faded after a promising start
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Thomas Pieters leads the way in a world-class field at the inaugural Saudi International powered by SBIA after carding an opening round of seven-under-par.

The three-time European Tour winner recorded seven birdies in a blemish-free first round at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to hold a two-shot advantage over a group of players, including English duo Ross Fisher and Alfie Plant.

Plant was on course for a 59 when he registered seven birdies in his opening nine holes to reach the turn in a magnificent 28, but two bogeys on the front nine derailed his chances of the monumental feat.

Four of the world’s top five players are playing at the course within King Abdullah Economic City, with Ernie Els, Sergio Garcia and Trevor Immelman among the eight Major Champions also in the field.

World Number One Justin Rose finished his first round at level par while World Number Two and playing partner Brooks Koepka saw a promising start fade as he signed for a one-under-par 69. Swede Henrik Stenson enjoyed the best round of the stellar group at two under.

Plant, who was invited to the event in Saudi Arabia, spoke about his incredible opening nine holes at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

“It’s a good start,” he said. “Pretty much flagged it all the way on the front nine, which is nice. I always thought the front nine was a little bit more challenging. You’ve got to hit a lot more good shots.

“I didn’t realize I was on 28 until I’ve just come in. I’ve never shot 28 before on the front nine or back nine.”

Starting on the back nine, Belgian Pieters hit three birdies to reach the turn in 32 but moved to four under at the first with his fourth gain of the round, to sit one shot behind Plant.

He almost took sole lead at the fourth when his eagle putt stopped marginally short of the cup for a tap-in birdie, but the 27-year-old only had to wait one more hole to do so following a great approach to six feet.

Pieters increased his advantage to two strokes, despite his tee-shot at the seventh finding the rough, as he hit a superb second to concessional range for his seventh birdie of the round to set the clubhouse target.

Topics: Saudi International powered by SBIA King Abdullah Economic City Thomas Pieters European Tour

Related

0
Sport
New pro Othman Almulla predicts Saudi International is just the start for golf in the Kingdom
0
Sport
Dustin Johnson hopes good showing at Saudi International helps him on his Major mission

Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
0

Asian Cup organizers review UAE complaint on Qatar players

  • The UAE lost 4-0 in Tuesday's semifinal against Qatar
  • Qatar will face Japan in the Asian Cup Final on Friday
Updated 31 January 2019
AFP
0

ABU DHABI: Asian Cup hosts the UAE have protested the eligibility of two Qatari players on the eve of Qatar's appearance in Friday's final against Japan.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed to AFP on Thursday that it was investigating the case brought by the Emirati football association against the 2022 World Cup hosts.
The UAE's decision to appeal to organizers comes after Qatar thrashed the hosts 4-0 in a stormy semifinal.
According to media reports, the players in question are striker Almoez Ali, who has scored a record-equalling eight goals at the tournament, and defender Bassam Al-Rawi.
Ali, 22, is of Sudanese descent, while 21-year-old Al-Rawi was born in Iraq.
"The Asian Football Confederation has received a protest from the UAE FA regarding the eligibility of two Qatar players," an AFC spokesman told AFP.
"This protest will now be reviewed in line with the AFC regulations."
Qatar could potentially have to forfeit the match and be ordered to pay a fine, under the AFC's Disciplinary and Ethics Code.
The AFC also has the power to exclude teams from a future competition if the ineligibility is discovered after a tournament, the document says.
Their Spanish coach Feliz Sanchez insisted there was no issue.
"I'm not concerned at all," shrugged the Spaniard, after AFC moderators had tried in vain to block press conference questions on the issue.
"All the players are working with us, so no worries.
"We're very isolated (at the hotel) and we're not looking for any outside discussion," he added. "This team doesn't need any extra motivation — to play an Asian Cup final is enough motivation."
Iran made a similar protest against an Iraqi player they claimed was ineligible at the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia, which was rejected by the AFC.

Topics: 2019 Asian Cup Qatar UAE AFCfeatures

Related

0
Sport
Alberto Zaccheroni takes the blame for UAE defeat to Qatar in Asian Cup semifinal
0
Sport
UAE send Australia crashing out of Asian Cup

Latest updates

Lebanese leaders agree new government
0
Toymaker Lego to open 80 new shops in China this year
0
Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters rally in Khartoum
0
UN may push back Libya election conference
0
Belgium’s Pieters leads the way in Saudi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.