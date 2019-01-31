You are here

New online booking system for Dammam's King Abdul Aziz Port

Saudi Arabia’s Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi launches a new online booking system on Thursday at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
New online booking system for Dammam's King Abdul Aziz Port

  • New scheduling service to reduce waiting times, says  Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi 
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi launched a new online booking system on Thursday, for reserving dates, times and slots for trucks carrying freight to and from King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam.

The system, called “Fash,” was installed by electronic solutions company Saudi E-Tabadul Co., and will ensure the efficiency of the port is drastically improved by managing journeys and implementing strict time slots for businesses and haulage firms using Dammam to import and export goods.

E-Tabadul’s CEO, Abdul Aziz Al-Shamsi, said that the scheduling service would reduce waiting times to just 17 minutes; before, the process of docking, loading and unloading goods took over 3 hours. 

He added that reduced waiting and transfer times would increase the port’s operational capacity, which would, in turn, boost the local economy and the port’s profits.

The system will be unified with other similar services, and linked to the Ministry of Transport, the Public Transport Authority, the port’s border security and its operators, ensuring accountability at all levels, and smoother coordination between the different bodies. 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam Transport Minister Nabeel Al-Amoudi

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

  • The festival will honor a number of eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world
  • The KSRelief will stage a symposium and exhibition to highlight its work at home and abroad
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its first festival next week. The event will run from Feb. 5-9 in Egypt, under the theme “One Nation, A Diversity of Cultures, Palestine in the Heart,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Cairo Opera House, and will, according to the SPA, honor a number of “eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world.”
Twenty OIC member states have so far confirmed their participation in the festival, including Saudi Arabia, in which the OIC is headquartered.
Two Saudi-based organizations will be participating at the OIC festival. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will hold an exhibition focusing on the development of holy sites in the Kingdom, while the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will stage a symposium to highlight its work at home and abroad, as well as an exhibition.
The SPA reported that OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks to the government of Saudi Arabia, in particular King Salman and the crown prince, for their support for the OIC and its activities.

 

Topics: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cairo Opera House Palestinians

