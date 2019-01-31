You are here

FaceOf: Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of the Eastern Province

Updated 31 January 2019
Arab News
Fahad Al-Jubeir has been mayor of the Eastern Province since March 2013.

The central Awamiyah project in Qatif was opened by the province governor, Prince Saud bin Naif, on Wednesday.

Al-Jubeir said he was delighted at the progress made in central Awamiyah, calling it one of the most ambitious transformations in the Kingdom.

“The inauguration of the central Awamiyah project is a vital step in the comprehensive development of Qatif and its cities, so that it remains a cultural hub,” he said.

“It was an architectural masterpiece, with its high towers, spacious courtyards, traditional souqs and cultural center and would become a source of pride in Qatif.”

Al-Jubeir has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from King Saud University (KSU) and a diploma in advanced project management from the University of Arizona.

He was in a project management position with Riyadh municipality until 1987 and led the Unaizah Municipality from 1993 to 1999.

Al-Jubeir was at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs between 1999 and 2004, and mayor of Al-Ahsa from 2004 until 2013.

He has been the head of the Al-Ahsa Municipality Council, a member of the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Saudi Engineers Council, the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Al-Ahsa, the education council in the Eastern Province and the supervisory committee at KSU’s engineering faculty.

He is chairman of the Gulf Road and Transport Engineering Society and a board member of the General Entertainment Authority.

Topics: Qatif Eastern Province Awamiyah

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

Updated 22 min ago
Arab News
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

  • The festival will honor a number of eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world
  • The KSRelief will stage a symposium and exhibition to highlight its work at home and abroad
Updated 22 min ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its first festival next week. The event will run from Feb. 5-9 in Egypt, under the theme “One Nation, A Diversity of Cultures, Palestine in the Heart,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Cairo Opera House, and will, according to the SPA, honor a number of “eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world.”
Twenty OIC member states have so far confirmed their participation in the festival, including Saudi Arabia, in which the OIC is headquartered.
Two Saudi-based organizations will be participating at the OIC festival. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will hold an exhibition focusing on the development of holy sites in the Kingdom, while the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will stage a symposium to highlight its work at home and abroad, as well as an exhibition.
The SPA reported that OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks to the government of Saudi Arabia, in particular King Salman and the crown prince, for their support for the OIC and its activities.

 

Topics: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cairo Opera House Palestinians

