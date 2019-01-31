FaceOf: Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of the Eastern Province

Fahad Al-Jubeir has been mayor of the Eastern Province since March 2013.

The central Awamiyah project in Qatif was opened by the province governor, Prince Saud bin Naif, on Wednesday.

Al-Jubeir said he was delighted at the progress made in central Awamiyah, calling it one of the most ambitious transformations in the Kingdom.

“The inauguration of the central Awamiyah project is a vital step in the comprehensive development of Qatif and its cities, so that it remains a cultural hub,” he said.

“It was an architectural masterpiece, with its high towers, spacious courtyards, traditional souqs and cultural center and would become a source of pride in Qatif.”

Al-Jubeir has a bachelor’s in civil engineering from King Saud University (KSU) and a diploma in advanced project management from the University of Arizona.

He was in a project management position with Riyadh municipality until 1987 and led the Unaizah Municipality from 1993 to 1999.

Al-Jubeir was at the Ministry of Municipal Affairs between 1999 and 2004, and mayor of Al-Ahsa from 2004 until 2013.

He has been the head of the Al-Ahsa Municipality Council, a member of the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Saudi Engineers Council, the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Al-Ahsa, the education council in the Eastern Province and the supervisory committee at KSU’s engineering faculty.

He is chairman of the Gulf Road and Transport Engineering Society and a board member of the General Entertainment Authority.