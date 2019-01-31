Muslim World League condemns twin bombings in the Philippines 

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has condemned the twin bombings that targeted a mosque and a cathedral in the Philippines.
In a statement issued by the MWL, Al-Issa stated: “These acts go against Islamic, human and international principles and values. Terrorism is a losing cause because such barbaric behaviors will only consolidate religious, national and human unity. They will not be able to undermine these shared values found in all societies.
“The aim of this act was to destabilize and undermine national unity. It should be faced with solidarity, so the terrorists do not achieve their goal.”
Al-Issa also stressed: “The MWL has always highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of terrorism, and the means of fighting it.”