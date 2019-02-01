You are here

﻿

No safe haven for Arab jewelers as demand tumbles

A gold jewelery shop in the Grand Bazaar, Istanbul. Jewelery demand has shrunk in Turkey, where sanctions and tariff-related currency slides have hit people’s purchasing power. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
No safe haven for Arab jewelers as demand tumbles

  • While demand for jewelery was weak in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2018, it was much worse in Turkey and Iran
  • The market was also subdued in the wider Gulf as consumer confidence continued to hurt the broader retail sector
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Demand for gold jewelery slumped across the Middle East last year despite the precious metal becoming a popular safe haven investment amid turmoil in Iran and Turkey.
While demand for jewelery was very weak in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE in 2018, it was much worse in Turkey and Iran, where sanctions and tariff-related currency slides ate into people’s purchasing power, according to a report from the World Gold Council (WGC). Considered a safe haven investment in times of economic turmoil, overall investment in gold bars and coins doubled in the Middle East last year. But the rise was almost entirely accounted for by Iranians buying gold as sanctions sent the Iranian currency tumbling.
Still the regional investment gold buying frenzy brought little cheer to jewelers around the region — especially in Iran where demand fell by some 35 percent.

 

“Amid widespread weakness in the Middle East, Iran lagged the pack,” the WGC said. “Demand was focused exclusively on wedding sets and engagement rings.”
Demand for gold jewelery fell by by more than a fifth in Turkey in 2018 as rising unemployment and double digit inflation hurt disposable incomes.
The market was also subdued in the Gulf as consumer confidence continued to hurt the broader retail sector. The introduction of value added tax (VAT) at the beginning of the year was also a blow for sector.
Globally, the big trend of the year was a spike in gold-buying among central banks, which reached its highest since 1967. Demand was up by 4 percent on the previous year.
Some 4,345.1 tons of gold was bought worldwide in 2018, up from 4,159.9 tons in 2017, the WGC said.
The global supply of the precious metal grew by 1 percent to 4,490.2 tons last year, the WGC said.

FASTFACTS

Demand for gold jewelery in Turkey sank 21 percent to just 9.1 tons in the fourth quarter, while demand dropped by 32 percent in Iran in the same period.

Topics: Middle East gold jewelery

Hit by sanctions, Asia's Iran crude oil imports drop to 3-year low in 2018

Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
Hit by sanctions, Asia’s Iran crude oil imports drop to 3-year low in 2018

  • China, India, Japan and South Korea imported a total 1.31 million barrels per day of Iranian crude in 2018, down 21 percent from the previous year
  • The US reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil exports last November as it wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the country
Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Iranian crude oil imports by Asia’s top four buyers dropped to the lowest volume in three years in 2018 amid US sanctions on Tehran, but China and India stepped up imports in December after getting waivers from Washington.
Asia’s top four buyers of Iranian crude — China, India, Japan and South Korea — imported a total 1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, down 21 percent from the previous year, data from the countries showed.
That was the lowest since about 1 million bpd in 2015, when a previous asharp drop in Asian imports, Reuters data showed. The US reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil exports last November as it wants to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the country. US officials have said they intend to reduce the Islamic Republic’s oil exports to zero.

On a monthly basis, Asia’s imports from Iran rebounded to a three-month high of 761,593 bpd in December as China and India stepped up purchases after Washington granted eight countries waivers from the Iranian sanctions for 180 days from the start of November.
“We expect Iranian exports to Asia to remain stable at around 800,000 barrels per day until May, when the waivers expire,” said Energy Aspects analyst Riccardo Fabiani. In December, China’s imports climbed above 500,000 bpd for the first time in three months, while India’s imports rose above 302,000 bpd. Japan and South Korea did not import any Iranian crude that month because they were still sorting out payment and shipping issues, but the countries have resumed oil lifting from Iran this month.
During the 180-day period, China can import up to 360,000 bpd of Iranian oil, while India’s imports are restricted to 300,000 bpd. South Korea can import up to 200,000 bpd of Iranian condensate. “After May, it will all depend on the US administration’s decisions, which at the moment remain completely obscure. On balance, they are likely to extend the current waivers, although rumors are that there could be a significant cut in waivered volumes,” Fabiani said. As a precaution, Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, is looking for an annual deal to buy US crude as it seeks to broaden its oil purchasing options, its chairman said on Wednesday.

FACTOID

Topics: Iran Oil

