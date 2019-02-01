You are here

﻿

Technology has radically altered the news landscape. In Breaking News, Alan Rusbridger demonstrates how these decisive shifts have occurred, and what they mean for the future of democracy. 

“Rusbridger’s 20 years as editor of The Guardian — 1995-2015 — parallel a period of dramatic transformation in the newspaper industry, arguably the most dramatic since the invention of the printing press,” said Ann Marie Lipinski in a review published in the New York Times.

“The staggering changes are illustrated by his efforts to explain the pre-digital publishing cycle to an Oxford class of phone-dependent 18-year-olds,” the review added.  

It said: “Rusbridger pushed to make The Guardian a global digital newspaper, courting English-speaking readers outside of Britain, notably with editions in the US and Australia, dramatically increasing online audience. 

“He did this while guiding the paper through several historic investigations, including outrageous revelations of phone hacking by British journalists and the disclosure of Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency files.”

The interior of Bad Bun is just as peculiarly intriguing as its sandwiches. The decor is dark, with neon signs and menu boards adding a touch of bright color to the primarily black interior. It is likely to appeal in particular to a youthful clientele, and the upbeat music adds to the relaxed and fun atmosphere.

So far, so good but all this would be for nothing if the food was not up to scratch.

Fortunately, the restaurant, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, offers some amazing, and unusual, options. You might not have seen anything quite like Bad Bun’s “sandwiches” before: Hollowed-out, freshly baked buns filled with a variety of delicious and perfectly seasoned fillings.

The choices include seafood, chicken and eggs, all available with a selection of toppings to match every taste.

A visit to Bad Bun with a group of friends will not only satisfy their hunger pangs, it is also a great way to create some fun memories together.

