Saudi foundation and the UAE agree to back gifted students 

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: A Saudi foundation has signed an agreement with the UAE to support the development of gifted students.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was ratified between the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), and the UAE Ministry of Education during the National Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, in Dubai.
The partnership agreement aims to invest in the creative talents of young people in both countries to help them achieve their full potential and become the leaders of the future. 
The MoU was signed by the UAE minister of education, Hussain Al-Hammadi, and the secretary general of Mawhiba, Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, in the presence of officials from both sides.
Al-Hammadi hailed the work of Mawhiba in improving education in Saudi Arabia, while Al-Mathami said the agreement would further raise awareness in the two countries of the importance of promoting talent to help sustain economic growth and prosperity.
Under the terms of MoU, the two sides will aim not only to support talented students, but actively seek them out. They will work together in offering development and training programs in schools, while encouraging students to participate in local, regional and international scientific competitions.
Among a raft of initiatives, excellence programs will also be set up to help gifted students gain admission to top international universities.
 

