25 Saudi children trained in cybersecurity

Children attend an ORACLE workshop on cybersecurity and basic programming in Riyadh. (SPA)
Children attend an ORACLE workshop on cybersecurity and basic programming in Riyadh. (SPA)
Children attend an ORACLE workshop on cybersecurity and basic programming in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
25 Saudi children trained in cybersecurity

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The pilot phase of a program to introduce Saudi children to the basics of programming concluded on Thursday.
The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) organized the “Programming for Young Saudis” event at its headquarters in Riyadh in cooperation with technology company Oracle.
The program introduced 25 Saudi children aged between 8 and 14 to the basics of programming using widely recognized languages such as Java and Python, as well as to the principles of programming using simple tools and platforms such as Scratch, Alice and Greenfoot that do not require any experience.
The program aims to raise children’s awareness about Internet security and familiarize them with the principles of programming, as well as develop their communication, analytical, cooperation and problem-solving skills, in addition to enabling them to develop games and stories using different software platforms.
Communications and information technology has developed in diversity, nature and its versatility. These developments have led to increased global technological exchange and movement, giving countries more responsibility to safeguard their national security and that of their citizens.
The four-day program ran daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each participant received a certificate for completing the program.
SAFCSP will open registration for the second phase of the program during February.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

  • The festival will honor a number of eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world
  • The KSRelief will stage a symposium and exhibition to highlight its work at home and abroad
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its first festival next week. The event will run from Feb. 5-9 in Egypt, under the theme “One Nation, A Diversity of Cultures, Palestine in the Heart,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Cairo Opera House, and will, according to the SPA, honor a number of “eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world.”
Twenty OIC member states have so far confirmed their participation in the festival, including Saudi Arabia, in which the OIC is headquartered.
Two Saudi-based organizations will be participating at the OIC festival. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will hold an exhibition focusing on the development of holy sites in the Kingdom, while the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will stage a symposium to highlight its work at home and abroad, as well as an exhibition.
The SPA reported that OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks to the government of Saudi Arabia, in particular King Salman and the crown prince, for their support for the OIC and its activities.

 

