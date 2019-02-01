25 Saudi children trained in cybersecurity

JEDDAH: The pilot phase of a program to introduce Saudi children to the basics of programming concluded on Thursday.

The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) organized the “Programming for Young Saudis” event at its headquarters in Riyadh in cooperation with technology company Oracle.

The program introduced 25 Saudi children aged between 8 and 14 to the basics of programming using widely recognized languages such as Java and Python, as well as to the principles of programming using simple tools and platforms such as Scratch, Alice and Greenfoot that do not require any experience.

The program aims to raise children’s awareness about Internet security and familiarize them with the principles of programming, as well as develop their communication, analytical, cooperation and problem-solving skills, in addition to enabling them to develop games and stories using different software platforms.

Communications and information technology has developed in diversity, nature and its versatility. These developments have led to increased global technological exchange and movement, giving countries more responsibility to safeguard their national security and that of their citizens.

The four-day program ran daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each participant received a certificate for completing the program.

SAFCSP will open registration for the second phase of the program during February.