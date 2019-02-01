JEDDAH: Saudi customs chiefs joined in an international day of celebration aimed at recognizing the role of officials and agencies in maintaining border security.
Governor of the General Customs Authority, Ahmed Al-Hakbani, Saudi assistant president of state security, Abdullah bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, and former customs officials on Thursday attended a ceremony to mark International Customs Day.
Al-Hakbani said the World Customs Organization (WCO), which instituted the special day, had dedicated 2019 to “transforming frontiers into smart borders for seamless trade, travel and transport.”
The governor highlighted Saudi customs’ contribution to implementing this concept through its own strategic transformation program, which utilizes the latest technology to create efficiencies at ports throughout the Kingdom.
Al-Hakbani said digital initiatives had helped to slash the time taken by customs to clear goods passing through Saudi ports. He added that the international Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program had also played a key part in facilitating seamless trade and securing supply chains between nations.
Saudi officials celebrate International Customs Day
Saudi officials celebrate International Customs Day
JEDDAH: Saudi customs chiefs joined in an international day of celebration aimed at recognizing the role of officials and agencies in maintaining border security.