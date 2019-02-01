You are here

﻿

Saudi officials celebrate International Customs Day

Digital initiatives have helped to slash the time taken by customs to clear goods passing through Saudi ports.
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
Saudi officials celebrate International Customs Day

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi customs chiefs joined in an international day of celebration aimed at recognizing the role of officials and agencies in maintaining border security.
Governor of the General Customs Authority, Ahmed Al-Hakbani, Saudi assistant president of state security, Abdullah bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, and former customs officials on Thursday attended a ceremony to mark International Customs Day.
Al-Hakbani said the World Customs Organization (WCO), which instituted the special day, had dedicated 2019 to “transforming frontiers into smart borders for seamless trade, travel and transport.”
The governor highlighted Saudi customs’ contribution to implementing this concept through its own strategic transformation program, which utilizes the latest technology to create efficiencies at ports throughout the Kingdom.
Al-Hakbani said digital initiatives had helped to slash the time taken by customs to clear goods passing through Saudi ports. He added that the international Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program had also played a key part in facilitating seamless trade and securing supply chains between nations.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi customs

Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold first festival in Egypt next week

  • The festival will honor a number of eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world
  • The KSRelief will stage a symposium and exhibition to highlight its work at home and abroad
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold its first festival next week. The event will run from Feb. 5-9 in Egypt, under the theme “One Nation, A Diversity of Cultures, Palestine in the Heart,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Cairo Opera House, and will, according to the SPA, honor a number of “eminent Islamic figures who have made an impact on the Islamic world.”
Twenty OIC member states have so far confirmed their participation in the festival, including Saudi Arabia, in which the OIC is headquartered.
Two Saudi-based organizations will be participating at the OIC festival. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will hold an exhibition focusing on the development of holy sites in the Kingdom, while the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center will stage a symposium to highlight its work at home and abroad, as well as an exhibition.
The SPA reported that OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his thanks to the government of Saudi Arabia, in particular King Salman and the crown prince, for their support for the OIC and its activities.

 

Topics: OIC Organization of Islamic Cooperation Cairo Opera House Palestinians

