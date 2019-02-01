France wants UN to address new threats from terror financing

You are here

﻿

France’s UN Ambassador Francois Delattre addresses the United Nations Security Council in New York on Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
  • UN diplomats on Thursday heard several experts provide information on the use of financial schemes by terror groups
  • France wants all member-states to cooperate with the private sector tin tracking down terror-financiers
UNITED NATIONS: France is preparing a UN Security Council resolution that would step up measures to counter threats from terrorism financing, the French ambassador said Thursday.
The draft resolution, which is expected to be a centerpiece of France’s presidency of the council in March, will take a broad approach to cutting off terror groups from international finance.
French Ambassador Francois Delattre told a UN meeting that “the response of the international community must continue to evolve to better adapt to the threats” posed by terrorist financing.
The council has adopted resolutions aimed at choking off revenue to the Islamic State jihadist group and Al-Qaeda-linked fighter, including a major text in 2015 that allows for sanctions.
Delattre did not provide details of the proposed resolution, but diplomats said it could oblige all UN member states to clamp down on anonymous transactions and the use of new financial tools to funnel funds to terror groups.
UN diplomats on Thursday heard several experts provide information on the use of financial schemes by terror groups, including the use of money orders to fund their activities.
The draft resolution would create the obligation for all member-states to cooperate with the private sector to track down those who make use of financial services for terrorism.

Bangladesh sues Manila-based bank in NY over heist

AP
  • The money was sent to accounts at the Philippines’ bank and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines
  • Bangladesh Bank is seeking the $81 million plus damages and legal costs
AP
DHAKA,Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s central bank has filed a lawsuit in a New York court against a Philippine bank over the heist of $81 million from its account with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2016.
Abu Hena Mohd. Rajee Hassan, head of Bangladesh Bank’s Finance Intelligence Unit, told The Associated Press Friday that the case was filed in the Southern District Court of New York against Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.
Court documents say hackers from North Korea used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal the money. The money was sent to accounts at the Philippines’ bank and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines. The complaint says the funds’ ultimate destination remains unclear.
Bangladesh Bank is seeking the $81 million plus damages and legal costs.

Topics: Philippines Bangladesh

0
