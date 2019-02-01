You are here

Turkey cracks down on online gaming, seeks nearly 400 arrests

Turkey has strict legislation on gambling. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
Turkey cracks down on online gaming, seeks nearly 400 arrests

  • The crackdown targeted 394 suspects in 40 cities
  • They are charged with violating the law on online gambling
Updated 01 February 2019
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants against nearly 400 people across the country for their alleged involvement in illegal online betting, Istanbul police said on Friday.
The crackdown targeted 394 suspects in 40 cities — 207 of them in Istanbul, the police said in a statement.
They are charged with violating the law on online gambling, with some three billion lira ($570 million) channelled through the bank accounts of 72 companies and the suspect individuals.
Turkey has strict legislation on gambling. The authorities meanwhile run a state lottery and betting service in a country where football is the most popular sport.

Topics: Turkey Online gaming

Sudan police fire tear gas on protest after prayers

Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
AFP
Sudan police fire tear gas on protest after prayers

  • Worshippers have held regular demonstrations after prayers at the mosque run by the opposition Umma Party
  • Demonstrations first broke out in the farming town of Atbara on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread
Updated 1 min 48 sec ago
AFP
KHARTOUM: Sudanese police fired tear gas on Friday at worshippers leaving a mosque in the metropolis chanting "freedom, freedom" in an anti-government protest after the main weekly Muslim prayers, witnesses said.
Worshippers have held regular demonstrations after prayers at the mosque run by the opposition Umma Party in the capital's twin city Omdurman since its veteran leader, former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi, threw his support behind the protest movement.
"Riot police swiftly moved in and fired tear gas at them," a witness told AFP.
"They were also chanting freedom, peace, justice," the rallying cry of the protests that erupted in December against the three-decade rule of President Omar al-Bashir, the witness said.
Demonstrations first broke out in the farming town of Atbara on December 19 after the government tripled the price of bread.
But they swiftly ecalated into a broader protest movement that has been seen as the biggest threat to Bashir's rule since he took power in an Islamist-backed coup that toppled Mahdi's elected government in 1989.
Officials say 30 people have died in violence related to the protests. Human rights groups say children and medics have been among more than 40 people killed.

Topics: Sudan

