You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli attorney general says he can rule on Netanyahu indictment before election
﻿

Israeli attorney general says he can rule on Netanyahu indictment before election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the plenum at the knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem December 26, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
0

Israeli attorney general says he can rule on Netanyahu indictment before election

  • Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said his team was still examining the case materials and intended to make a decision as soon as possible
  • Netanyahu is facing possible charges in three graft cases which he denies
Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general said on Friday there was no legal reason to prevent him from indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges before an election on April 9 should he decide such a move was warranted.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said his team was still examining the case materials and intended to make a decision as soon as possible.
Netanyahu is facing possible charges in three graft cases. He denies any wrongdoing and has called the cases a witch-hunt.
He is still the favorite to win the election but opinion polls show one of his toughest challengers, former general Benny Gantz, making gains.
Mandelblit said he had informed Netanyahu’s lawyers “there is no impediment to making and publishing a decision, if there is any, to consider filing an indictment in the cases relating to the prime minister, or part of them, subject to a hearing, even before the election date.”
Netanyahu has said he would not bow out of the race if Mandelbit announces his intention to accept police recommendations to indict him.
Police say Netanyahu granted regulatory favors to leading telecommunications company Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for more positive coverage on a news website belonging to the firm’s owner.
In a second case, police contend that Netanyahu received expensive gifts from rich friends. A third investigation focuses on suspicions that Netanyahu negotiated a deal with one newspaper for better coverage in return for promises to back legislation that would have limited the circulation of a rival.

Topics: Netanyahu Israel Netanyahu corruption

Related

0
Middle-East
Ex-Israeli army chief launches campaign to replace Netanyahu
0
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to eject foreign observers in flashpoint Hebron

UN refugees agency: 29 children have died in Syria recently

Syrian schoolchildren walk as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria Nov. 4, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
AP
0

UN refugees agency: 29 children have died in Syria recently

  • Andrej Mahecic of UNHCR said in Geneva that malnourishment and hypothermia have been the principal causes of the 29 children’s deaths
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
AP
0

BEIRUT: Nearly 30 children have died in recent weeks after making their way out of the last area controlled by the Daesh group in eastern Syria, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency said Friday.
Andrej Mahecic of UNHCR said in Geneva that malnourishment and hypothermia have been the principal causes of the 29 children’s deaths.
The US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have captured wide areas from Daesh in recent months in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. The extremists are now besieged in a small pocket near Iraq’s border.
The fighting that began with an SDF offensive on Sept. 10 has left hundreds of fighters dead on both sides. The extremists have been losing ground since then and now they control only two villages.
As Daesh loses ground, thousands of people, many of them women and children, are fleeing and most of them are being taken to a tent settlement in the northeastern province of Hassakeh.
Mahecic said some 10,000 people have fled the area near the Iraqi border and reached the Al-Hol tent settlement in Hassakeh, raising its population to more than 23,000.
Mahecic said UNHCR and humanitarian partners are racing to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable civilians at Al-Hol. He said families fleeing the IS-held enclave and surrounding areas have also told UNHCR “of a harrowing journey to safety.”
“They travel at night with barely any belongings, often having to wade through mine fields and open fighting,” he said.
Mahecic added that on reaching SDF positions they describe “being herded into open trucks and having to endure another arduous journey in winter weather northwards to Al-Hol.”
“Little or no assistance is provided en-route to the hungry and cold people, the vast majority of whom are women and children,” he said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said many of those in Al-Hol are Iraqi citizens. It added that the dead children include eight Iraqis killed by fire caused by “primitive” methods used for heating.

Topics: Syria Damascus Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
US Senate wants troops to stay in Syria, Afghanistan
0
Middle-East
In former Daesh bastion, displaced Syrians clamor to go home

Latest updates

Two men shot in incidents in N.Ireland’s Londonderry — police
0
UN refugees agency: 29 children have died in Syria recently
0
Impersonation: Social media users suffer as cybercrime goes unpunished
0
Goethe Institute to host German Opportunities Fair in Riyadh
0
Amid crisis, Venezuela’s Lebanese community eye Lebanon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.