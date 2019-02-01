You are here

Pompeo says US to withdraw from INF missile treaty with Russia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US wil be pulling out of a nuclear treaty with Russia. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
Arab News
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US wil be pulling out of a nuclear treaty with Russia that has been a centerpiece of arms control since the Cold War.
The withdrawal had been expected for months and it follows years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the 1987 pact, which bans certain ground-launched cruise missiles. Russia denies violating the treaty.
Pompeo says the US will suspend its obligations to the treaty on Saturday. Pompeo says that if Russia does not come into compliance, the treaty "will terminate."
US officials also have expressed concern that China, which is not part of the treaty, is deploying large numbers of missiles in Asia that the US cannot counter because it's bound by the treaty.

Fighter jet crashes in India’s Bengaluru, two pilots dead

Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
  • The plane crashed at the edge of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport compound
  • The plane burst into flames immediately after the crash
BENGALURU: An Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 trainer aircraft crashed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday immediately after taking off, killing both pilots.
The plane crashed at the edge of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport compound, which is surrounded by several office and residential buildings, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
The plane burst into flames immediately after the crash. One pilot died at the scene of the crash, while the other was seen being carried to a nearby hospital. Both pilots ejected https://twitter.com/HALHQBLR/status/1091214599574044674?s=19, with one of them landing near the wreckage.
The pilots belonged to the Air Force’s Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment unit, an air force official said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An Air Force spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.
The Air Traffic Control department at HAL declined to comment.
Mirage-2000 is manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation .

