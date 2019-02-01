You are here

  • Home
  • Forty years since revolution, Iran has no fears of ‘declining’ US
﻿

Forty years since revolution, Iran has no fears of ‘declining’ US

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati mocked US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
0

Forty years since revolution, Iran has no fears of ‘declining’ US

  • “America cannot manage its own affairs now,” Jannati said
Updated 01 February 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Forty years after its revolution, Iran has no fear of a “declining” America, a senior cleric said on Friday at the start of official commemorations of the uprising that made the country a permanent enemy of the US.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, a famously hard-line cleric who is the secretary of the Guardian Council, a body with huge influence over the way Iran is run, used his speech to mock the leadership of US President Donald Trump.

“Even many of America’s allies don’t listen to it anymore and they are not afraid of it,” Jannati said at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who returned from exile in France to lead the revolution exactly 40 years ago.

“America cannot manage its own affairs now,” Jannati said in remarks carried by state television, adding that “millions of people are hungry there and America’s power is in decline.” He did not say what he was basing that assertion on.

The 1979 uprising deposed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a secular king allied to the West. Later that year, Iranian students stormed the US Embassy and held 52 Americans for 444 days — an affront to US pride that still colors how Iran is viewed from Washington.

Trump last year pulled out of an international agreement under which Iran curbed its nuclear work in exchange for a sanctions relief. The reimposed sanctions caused a currency crash, rampant inflation and added to investors’ hesitancy about doing business there.

Jannati, who opposed President Hassan Rouhani’s decision to negotiate away some of Iran’s nuclear rights, said: “Unfortunately, some of our officials believe that we cannot manage the country without America’s help. May such wrong thoughts be damned!”

Among many programs on state TV featuring achievements since the revolution, was a short animation showing an Iranian-made Ghadir navy submarine surfacing near a US aircraft carrier and other vessels, which then inexplicably sink without any sign of an attack or explosion.

 

 

Topics: Iran US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Hit by sanctions, Asia’s Iran crude oil imports drop to 3-year low in 2018
Update 0
Middle-East
Facebook removes 783 fake pages, accounts tied to Iran

Four Libyan soldiers die in first clash of force’s southward push

Libya forces allied with the UN-backed government patrol to prevent Daesh resurgence on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, August 4, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

Four Libyan soldiers die in first clash of force’s southward push

  • LNA officials said clashes began when soldiers left the main southern city of Sabha and arrived in the nearby town of Ghudduwah
Updated 02 February 2019
Reuters
0

BENGHAZI, Libya: At least four Libyan soldiers were killed on Friday when forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar fought with a local armed group as they sought to expand south, military officials said, with the World Health Organization putting the overall death toll at 14.
Libya has been in turmoil since the NATO-backed toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with parallel administrations and armed groups carving the nation into swathes of control.
Friday’s clashes were the first real resistance the Libyan National Army (LNA) faction faced since arriving in the south two weeks ago from its main eastern stronghold of Benghazi.
An official at the WHO said the fighting had killed 14 and wounded 64, mostly from the LNA’s opponents. No more information was immediately available.
LNA officials said clashes began when soldiers left the main southern city of Sabha and arrived in the nearby town of Ghudduwah. It backed troops with air strikes on the “terrorists” and “Chadian mercenaries,” the officials said, using a pejorative for Chadian opposition groups active in south Libya.
As well as the four LNA fatalities, several of its soldiers were wounded, the officials said.
A WHO official said on Twitter the organization had delivered emergency supplies to a local hospital.
The LNA spent the last two weeks securing Sabha, which had been nominally under the control of the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli but was in practice run by local groups including tribes.
The LNA says its campaign is intended to combat militants and secure oil facilities in the south, which include El Sharara oilfield, Libya’s biggest. It has been closed since December when tribesmen and state guards seized it.
The LNA, whose commander Haftar dominates eastern Libya, is allied to a parallel government in Benghazi that opposes the Tripoli administration.

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
UN may push back Libya election conference
0
Middle-East
Eastern Libya government delegation visits key southern city of Sabha

Latest updates

Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau
0
Judge says execution can proceed without imam present
0
El Chapo’s wife says drug kingpin is ‘excellent’ husband, father
0
Four Libyan soldiers die in first clash of force’s southward push
0
Two men shot in incidents in N.Ireland’s Londonderry — police
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.