﻿

What We Are Reading Today: How to Keep Your Cool by Seneca

Updated 02 February 2019
Arab News
  • Anger is the most destructive passion
In his essay “On Anger” (De Ira), the Roman Stoic thinker Seneca (c. 4 BC–65 AD) argues that anger is the most destructive passion: “No plague has cost the human race more dear.” 

This was proved by his own life, which he barely preserved under one wrathful emperor, Caligula, and lost under a second, Nero. This splendid new translation of essential selections from “On Anger,” presented with an enlightening introduction and the original Latin on facing pages, offers readers a timeless guide to avoiding and managing anger. It vividly illustrates why the emotion is so dangerous and why controlling it would bring vast benefits to individuals and society.

Drawing on his great arsenal of rhetoric, including historical examples, anecdotes, quips, and soaring flights of eloquence, Seneca builds his case against anger with mounting intensity. He paints a grim picture of the moral perils to which anger exposes us, tracing nearly all the world’s evils to this one toxic source. But he then uplifts us with a beatific vision of the alternate path, a path of forgiveness and compassion.

The interior of Bad Bun is just as peculiarly intriguing as its sandwiches. The decor is dark, with neon signs and menu boards adding a touch of bright color to the primarily black interior. It is likely to appeal in particular to a youthful clientele, and the upbeat music adds to the relaxed and fun atmosphere.

So far, so good but all this would be for nothing if the food was not up to scratch.

Fortunately, the restaurant, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, offers some amazing, and unusual, options. You might not have seen anything quite like Bad Bun’s “sandwiches” before: Hollowed-out, freshly baked buns filled with a variety of delicious and perfectly seasoned fillings.

The choices include seafood, chicken and eggs, all available with a selection of toppings to match every taste.

A visit to Bad Bun with a group of friends will not only satisfy their hunger pangs, it is also a great way to create some fun memories together.

