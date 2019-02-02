RIYADH: The Goethe Institute in Riyadh will host a fair on Monday to inform Saudi youths about various opportunities in Germany, including jobs, university education, and the German government’s scholarship program for higher studies.
“The fair will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and we’ve invited concerned stakeholders to attend and benefit,” Rafael Heinisch, press officer at the German Embassy, told Arab News on Friday.
The fair will bring together the embassy, the German-Saudi Arabian Liaison Office for Economic Affairs, the Goethe Institute, the German Academic Exchange Service, and representatives of German companies in the Kingdom, he said.
Cultural exchanges
The Goethe Institute is a nonprofit German cultural association that operates worldwide, promoting the study of the German language abroad, and encouraging international cultural exchanges and bilateral relations.
The fair will highlight the opportunities that the German language, a German education or working for a German company can offer Saudi youths.
The fair seeks to interact with Saudi students looking to pursue higher education in Germany, said Heinisch.
Medicine
Currently, most Saudi students who go to Germany do so to study medicine, but there are also great opportunities in the fields of engineering and sciences, he added.
There will be a question and answer session with Germany’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Jorg Ranau.
The event, being held for the second time, will be free and open to the public with no prior registration needed.
The first fair was organized in 2017, Heinisch said.
Goethe Institute to host German Opportunities Fair in Riyadh
Goethe Institute to host German Opportunities Fair in Riyadh
- Most Saudi students who go to Germany do so to study medicine, but there are also great opportunities in the fields of engineering and sciences
- The Goethe Institute is a nonprofit German cultural association that operates worldwide, promoting the study of the German language abroad
RIYADH: The Goethe Institute in Riyadh will host a fair on Monday to inform Saudi youths about various opportunities in Germany, including jobs, university education, and the German government’s scholarship program for higher studies.